  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karnataka CM meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 27: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Karnataka CM to discuss Mekedatu Dam project with the PM and along with several other issues.

    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. COurtesy: ANI news
    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. COurtesy: ANI news

    Earlier, HD Kumaraswamy met Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday here and demanded the Centre to ensure immediate supply of coal to Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS).

    RTPS, Yermarus Thermal Power Station and Ballari Thermal Power Station are facing coal shortages for quite some time.

    "During the meeting, the chief minister requested him (Goyal) to allot coal blocks for RTPS, BTPS and Yaramaras plants," said an official statement issued by the Karnataka government.

    Read more about:

    karnataka narendra modi hd kumaraswamy bjp

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 18:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue