  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka CM BSY to go into self-quarantine, will work from home

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 10: Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa has said that he would work from home as a precautionary measure after staff members at his office cum residence tested positive for COVID-19.

    The CM was to hold a meeting today with all the 198 Bengaluru corporations to review the COVID-19 situation.

    Karnataka CM BSY to go into self-quarantine, will work from home

    I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus, a statement read. Yediyurappa also appealed to the people not to panic. He said he would be giving directions and suggestions online.

    No community spread of coronavirus in Karnataka so far: State govt tells Centre

    It may be recalled that a few days back the CM's residence had been shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was affected with COVID-19. The CM also urged the people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue