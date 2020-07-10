Karnataka CM BSY to go into self-quarantine, will work from home

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 10: Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa has said that he would work from home as a precautionary measure after staff members at his office cum residence tested positive for COVID-19.

The CM was to hold a meeting today with all the 198 Bengaluru corporations to review the COVID-19 situation.

I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus, a statement read. Yediyurappa also appealed to the people not to panic. He said he would be giving directions and suggestions online.

No community spread of coronavirus in Karnataka so far: State govt tells Centre

It may be recalled that a few days back the CM's residence had been shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was affected with COVID-19. The CM also urged the people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus.