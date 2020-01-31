Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to expand his cabinet in 3 days

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Jan 31: The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa looked to be heaving a sigh of relief now after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening in New Delhi.

Soon after the meeting at Parliament House, The Karnataka CM announced that the BJP high command has given him permission to expand his six-month old Cabinet.

He also added that he would induct new ministers to take the Cabinet strength, including the chief minister.

Yediyurappa, before returning to Bengaluru has said that his party high command has gave the nod to his list and he will be expanding the Cabinet in the next three days.

The Karnataka CM was under immense pressure, by former MLAs of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) who had turn into to the BJP to make him chief minister last July, to expand his Cabinet.

Of the 17 rebel MLAs, only 13 were contested in the December by-polls. Out of whom only 11 won. Two seats were still vacant due to election petitions pending before courts.

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, only 34 can become ministers, including the chief minister.

The BSY government currently have only 18 ministers, with many holding more than one bigger portfolio. Now it is to see whether the Cabinet expansion will lead to more political instability or consolidate BSY's position.