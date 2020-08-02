YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, August 02: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The chief minister took to Twitter and informed that has tested positive for coronavirus and is being hospitalised as a precautionary measure even though he is fine.

    CM BS Yediyurappa
    CM BS Yediyurappa

    "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tweeted.

    Yediyurappa requested all those who came in contact with him recently to "be observant" exercise self-quarantine.

    He also tweeted a get-well-soon message for Mr Shah. "Home Minister Amit Shah, may God help you recover soon, so you can serve the nation with full energy. Our best wishes are with you," his tweet read.

    Yediyurappa is the second high-profile political leader to confirm testing positive for COVID-19 today; hours earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted similar news.

    Last week Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the virus as well. He has been in hospital since then, tweeted today to say that he was well.

    Tamil Nadu's Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive today. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable.

    In Karnataka, 5,532 new positive cases were detected on Sunday; the total was 1,34,819. Also, 84 new deaths were reported, touching a total of 2,496.

    In Bengaluru, 2,105 new cases were reported.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa karnataka coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue