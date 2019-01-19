Karnataka: CLP meeting in Eagleton resort likely today

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Jan 19: A day after four Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumathahall-gave its legislature party meeting a miss, the grand old party is set to hold another CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting today. As per reports, the CLP meeting would be held today at Eagleton resort in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Congress was left red faced after 4 MLA's gave CLP meeting a miss on Friday. The MLAs were then taken to Eagleton resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Of the four rebel MLAs, B Nagendra had sought to skip the meeting due to a court hearing he had to attend, whereas Umesh Jadhav sought to be excused as he was unwell and far away. Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli did not contact the leadership.

In the 224-member Assembly, BJP has 104 members, Congress-79, JDS 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides Speaker. BSP is supporting the government.

Two independents have withdrawn support for Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government -- but it still has the numbers it needs.