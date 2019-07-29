Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa wins trust vote in assembly

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, July 29: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday proved his majority in the Assembly winning the confidence motion by a voice vote.

Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister for the fourth time on Friday, days after HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed after losing the trust vote in the House.

With the numbers game favouring the BJP government, the Congress and JDS did not press for division on the one-line motion moved by Yediyurappa that the House expresses confidence in his three-day old Ministry. As the Opposition did not press for division, the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar declared that the motion had been passed by a voice vote.

Moving the confidence motion, B S Yediyurappa had said he will not be involved in vindictive politics and requested Opposition's cooperation. "Forget and forgive is something I believe in. I love people who oppose me as well," he said. Countering him, former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said BSY lacks the mandate of the people and that his government is unconstitutional. "We hope you will be the chief minister but there is no guarantee of that. You are with the rebels, can you give a stable government? It's impossible!" he said.

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa wrote,''Winning the trust vote is, taking one more step closer towards a stable and strong administration. Will uphold the trust by ensuring transparent and accountable governance.''

Winning the trust vote is, taking one more step closer towards a stable and strong administration. Will uphold the trust by ensuring transparent and accountable governance. I would like to thank the citizens, MLAs and each and every BJP Karyakartha for the trust placed in me. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation. The 69-year-old who represented Congress from Srinivasapura constituency in Kolar gave his farewell speech soon after Yediyurappa won the floor test.

Handing over his resignation letter to the Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy, Kumar said during his 14-month-long tenure as the Speaker, he had worked according to his "conscience" and in accordance with the Constitution. "I have upheld the dignity of office to the best of my ability," he added.