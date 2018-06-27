English

Karnataka CET: Students may have just 3 days to chose colleges

    The delay in the announcement of the CET seat matrix by the government may give students joining engineering courses just three days to enter their colleges and subject options.

    The first round of counselling has been deferred after the higher education department failed to furnish the seat matrix to the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The KEA has set a target of June 30 to complete the first round, bearing in mind, the All India Council for Technical Education norms to start the academic year on August 1.

    The reason for the delay is the standoff on the fee structure. Private colleges and deemed to be universities are upset with the 8 per cent cap on the fee hike fixed by the fee regulatory committee. The committee said that private engineering colleges can levy a maximum annual fee of Rs 1.73 lakh on Indian students.

    The first round of counselling for Engineering will start on July 4 and go on for 14 ays. The second round which will last 10 days would be over by the end of July.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 10:11 [IST]
