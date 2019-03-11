Karnataka CET 2019 exam likely to be postponed

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 11: The Karnataka CET 2019 exam is likely to be postponed following the announcement of the election dates by the Election Commission. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

As per the Karnataka CET 2019 exam schedule announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the state-level entrance exam was scheduled to start on 23rd April 2019. However, with yesterday's announcement of Karnataka election dates, it is likely to clash with the exam dates.

The KEA had scheduled the biology and mathematics papers of the CET for April 23, while physics and chemistry are scheduled for April 24.

On Sunday the ECI announced that Karnataka will vote in two phases - on April 18 and April 23 - but two CET papers are also currently scheduled for April 23.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), organised by the National Testing Agency is also slated for April 7 and April 20.

However, according to reports, KEA executive director Girish R said that the authority will hold detailed discussions and deliberations with the PU Board director in this regard over the next few days before announcing the final decision.

Karnataka CET 2019 is the state-level entrance exam that is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The exam is held to screen students for admission to engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses in the state-run higher educational institutions.