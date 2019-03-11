  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka CET 2019 exam likely to be postponed

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 11: The Karnataka CET 2019 exam is likely to be postponed following the announcement of the election dates by the Election Commission. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

    Karnataka CET 2019 likely to be postponed

    As per the Karnataka CET 2019 exam schedule announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the state-level entrance exam was scheduled to start on 23rd April 2019. However, with yesterday's announcement of Karnataka election dates, it is likely to clash with the exam dates.

    The KEA had scheduled the biology and mathematics papers of the CET for April 23, while physics and chemistry are scheduled for April 24.

    On Sunday the ECI announced that Karnataka will vote in two phases - on April 18 and April 23 - but two CET papers are also currently scheduled for April 23.

    [Karnataka CET (KCET 2019) exam dates announced: Registration likely to begin from February]

    The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), organised by the National Testing Agency is also slated for April 7 and April 20.

    However, according to reports, KEA executive director Girish R said that the authority will hold detailed discussions and deliberations with the PU Board director in this regard over the next few days before announcing the final decision.

    Karnataka CET 2019 is the state-level entrance exam that is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The exam is held to screen students for admission to engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses in the state-run higher educational institutions.

    More cet NewsView All

    Read more about:

    cet karnataka

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue