    Karnataka celebrates 65th Kannada Rajyothsava 2020

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 01: Kannadigas around the world have come together on Friday to celebrate the formation of Karnataka, as the state observes Karnataka Rajyotsava 2020 on November 1.

    Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took part in the celebrations of Karnataka Rajyotsava today, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The state flag is also hoisted at offices of political parties and various localities.

    Kannada Rajyotsava 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

    The Rajyotsava is celebrated not only by Hindus but Muslims and Christians as well, as it is not a religious festival but one that marks the unity of the state.

    This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.

    The state of 'Mysore' was formed on November 1, 1956, by an amalgamation of all Kannada speaking districts across South India, comprising areas of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore, Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies, as well as the principality of Hyderabad.

    However, the name 'Mysore' was not accepted by some regions and after a prolonged discussion, it was again renamed to 'Karnataka' on November 1, 1973.

    The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state of Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 1, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
    X