Karnataka: CBI detains former Congress minister Vinay Kulkarni in murder case

Bengaluru, Nov 05: Officials on Thursday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that is probing a 2016 murder of a BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda detained senior Congress leader and former minister in Siddaramaiah's cabinet Vinay Kulkarni on Thursday.

According to reports, he was detained from his residence at Barakotri in Dharwad district of Karnataka by a six member CBI team led by officer Rakesh Ranjan.

Kulkarni was taken to the Dharwad suburban police station for questioning.

On June 15, 2016, Yogesh Gowda a vocal critic of Kulkarni had been hacked to death by five miscreants at Saptapur in Dharwad while he was in a gym. The CCTV installed on premises had captured the entire act. The five miscreants were identified as close associates of Kulkarni who was then a minister.

It is allegedly said that Gowda was hacked to death over a property dispute.

The BJP had raised a hue and cry over the murder handed over the case to CBI in September last year after coming back to power in the state.

In March this year six people were arrested in connection with the murder.