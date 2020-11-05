YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: CBI detains former Congress minister Vinay Kulkarni in murder case

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 05: Officials on Thursday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that is probing a 2016 murder of a BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda detained senior Congress leader and former minister in Siddaramaiah's cabinet Vinay Kulkarni on Thursday.

    CBI

    According to reports, he was detained from his residence at Barakotri in Dharwad district of Karnataka by a six member CBI team led by officer Rakesh Ranjan.

    Kulkarni was taken to the Dharwad suburban police station for questioning.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records 50,209 new COVID-19 cases; Recovery above 77 lakh

    On June 15, 2016, Yogesh Gowda a vocal critic of Kulkarni had been hacked to death by five miscreants at Saptapur in Dharwad while he was in a gym. The CCTV installed on premises had captured the entire act. The five miscreants were identified as close associates of Kulkarni who was then a minister.

    It is allegedly said that Gowda was hacked to death over a property dispute.

    The BJP had raised a hue and cry over the murder handed over the case to CBI in September last year after coming back to power in the state.

    In March this year six people were arrested in connection with the murder.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka congress bjp politics

    Story first published: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X