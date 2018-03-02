Karnataka: In case of suspected honour killing, parents poison their daughter, burn body in Mysuru

A case of suspected honour killing has been reported from Mysuru district in which the parents killed their daughter for falling in love with a boy from a different community.

Twenty-year-old Sushma, native of Gollanabeedu village in HD Kote taluk, is the deceased and was the eldest of the three daughters of Kumar, an agriculturalist, and his wife Jayanthi.

While Sushma's father Kumar has been arrested, her mother Jayanti and paternal uncle Kempa (Kumar's younger brother) - co-accused in the case are absconding.

Sushma was said to be in love with a 26-year-old boy who belongs to the Dalit community from Alanahahalli village in HD Kote.

Sushmita's parents, who got to know about the affair, stopped sending her to college. Sushmita later eloped with Umesh and they got married at Maramma Temple at Hulikere near KRS in Mandya district four months ago.

Hence the parents allegedly force-fed soft drinks spiked with poison. Kumar later hanged her body from a pole and set it on fire in his fields. He later tilled the land using his tractor to destroy the crime scene.

Reportedly, Kumar, confessed to the police that he had murdered his 20-year-old daughter, Sushma, as the family was unhappy that she had eloped and married a Dalit boy named Umesh.

A case under section 302 and 201 of IPC has been registered and investigation is on.

