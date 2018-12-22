Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Governor administers oath of office to 8 MLAs

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office to eight MLAs in Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Babaleshwar MLA MB Patil, Kundgol MLA CS Shivalli, Yemakanamaradi MLA Satish Jarkiholi, Mudhol MLA RB Thimmapur, Harappanahalli MLA PT Parameshwar Naik, Sanduru MLA E Tukaram, Bidar MLA Rahim Khan and Hoskote MLA MTB Nagaraj were inducted into the Cabinet.

Two legislators from Kuruba community, one each from Lingayat, Muslim, and ST, Banjara and two legislators from the SC community.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave his nod to the much-awaited expansion after which six new faces were inducted into the Cabinet and two ministers dropped. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, PCC Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, and in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal were present in the meeting held on Friday.

Yemakanamaradi MLA Satish Jarakiholi replaced his brother Ramesh Jarakiholi who was hobnobbing with BJP leaders recently. Also, an Independent MLA from Ranebennur R Shankar was dropped.

According to the source, "Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy did not make it to the list. Instead, his daughter Sowmy Reddy has been offered the post of Parliamentary Board Secretary. But she is not happy with the offer."

Bengaluru: Supporters of Congress MLA and former State Minister Ramalinga Reddy protest outside Congress office demanding that Reddy be made a minister in the upcoming Karnataka cabinet reshuffle. pic.twitter.com/Ik75Vw2gCJ — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

Sources told OneIndia that MB Patil, a prominent face of Laingayar religion movement, is joining the Cabinet. Actor-turned-politician, Hirekerur MLA, BC Patil once again did not make it to the final list.