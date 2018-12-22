Karnataka Cabinet expansion today; Ramalinga Reddy, BC Patil not in lucky six

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Congress-JDS alliance government is all set to expand Cabinet on Saturday after Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave his nod to the much-awaited expansion.

Six new faces will be inducted into the Cabinet and two ministers will be dropped. According to reports, MTB Nagaraj, Raheem Khan, E Tukaram and PT Parameshwara Naik, R.B. Thimmapur (MLC), C. Shivalli, Satish Jarakiholi and MB Patil will be part of the government.

Yemakanamaradi MLA Satish Jarakiholi to replace his brother Ramesh Jarakiholi who was hobnobbing with BJP leaders recently. Also, an Independent MLA from Ranebennur R Shankar will be dropped.

Two legislators from Kuruba community, one each from Lingayat, Muslim, and ST, and two legislators from the SC community.

According to the source, "Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy did not make it to the list. Instead, his daughter Sowmy Reddy has been offered the post of Parliamentary Board Secretary. But she is not happy with the offer."

Bengaluru: Supporters of Congress MLA and former State Minister Ramalinga Reddy protest outside Congress office demanding that Reddy be made a minister in the upcoming Karnataka cabinet reshuffle. pic.twitter.com/Ik75Vw2gCJ — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

Sources told OneIndia that MB Patil, a prominent face of Laingayar religion movement, is joining the Cabinet. Actor-turned-politician, Hirekerur MLA, BC Patil once again did not make it to the final list.

The newly inducted MLAs will sworn-in at 4PM in Raj Bhavan today.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, PCC Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, and in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal were present in the meeting held on Friday.