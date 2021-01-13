Karnataka cabinet expansion today; More than 6 ministers to take oath

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Karnataka Cabinet expansion is all set to take place today (January 13) with the induction of 7-8 ministers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday. The BJP veteran also indicated one minister might be dropped in the rejig, the third of the 17-month old ministry.

Speaking to reporters, Yadiyurappa said, "New Ministers will take oath at the Raj Bhavan at around 3:30 pm tomorrow, the list of seven or eight ministers who will be inducted will be released in due course."

When asked if anyone be dropped from the 27-member Ministry as there were only seven vacant berths, Yediyurappa said, "It is being discussed, we will see, we may have to drop someone, will think about it and make a decision... there is no confusion."

Covid Vaccine Rollout: States across India receive first consignments of 'Covishield'

The announcement comes two days after Yediyurappa finalised the expansion at a meeting with top BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

This would be a third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July 2019 after the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the wake of a revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.

A state Information Department release said Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new members who will be inducted to the Cabinet at 3.50 pm at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.