Karnataka Cabinet expansion: BSY’s new challenge is to quell dissidence

Bengaluru, Aug 20: The first part of the Cabinet expansion has been done in Karnataka, but the challenges ahead are plenty for Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa. 17 MLAs were inducted into the Cabinet and sworn in at the Raj Bhavan earlier today and there are already voices of disgruntlement.

One of the aspirants, G H Thippa Reddy, who is a four time MLA from Chitradurga, expressed surprise over being left over. He said that he would meet along with like-minded MLAs and then bring to the notice of the party's central leadership. He said that the central leadership would be told that seniors and loyalists have been left out.

Meanwhile protests broke out in Chitradurga by Reddy's supporters, who demanded justice. They said that their leader has been left out and demanded his inclusion into the Cabinet immediately.

During the swearing in ceremony, the absence of Umesh Katti and Basavaraj Yatnal also raised eye-brows. BJP sources however tell OneIndia that while 17 have been inducted, 16 slots were left empty to contain any dissidence. It would be difficult to accommodate each and everyone, but the BJP would do its best to ensure that there is no dissidence.

Some of the other BJP leaders who were conspicuous with their absence were Murugesh Nirani, Balachandra Jarkiholi, Basavaraj Patil and Renukacharya. Meanwhile there were protests in the S Angara camp as well. Angara is a six time MLA from Sullia and his followers were unhappy after he was left out. The MLA himself said that it is unfortunate that values that I practised in public life have been ignored.