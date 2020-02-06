Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 10 rebel MLAs to take oath as ministers today

Bengaluru, Feb 06: The seven-month-old B S Yediyurappa (BSY) led Bharatiya Janata Party government will expand its cabinet on Thursday with at least ten rebel MLAs will be inducted as ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony would take place at 10.30 am at the Raj Bhavan when 10 of the 11 rebel legislators - Ramesh Jarkhiholi, Anand Singh, BC Patil, K Sudhakar, Narayana Gowda, ST Somasekhar, Bhairati Basavaraj, Gopalaiah, Shivaram Hebbar and Sreemanth Patil - will be accommodated in cabinet grade posts.

"As per directions from party president and leaders, only 10 members will take oath on Thursday. I will meet our leaders in Delhi and we will then take the decision to include others in the cabinet." chief minister Yediyurappa told reporters.

Umesh Katti, an influential MLA, will be later inducted into the cabinet and given a ministerial berth.

"There is no doubt about Umesh Kattis inclusion in the cabinet, he will be given a ministerial berth but it is difficult to induct him into the cabinet in this expansion. I will speak to him, he will be given a big responsibility," he said.

Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli won the bypolls from Athani constituency is unlikely to be inducted.

Two of the 'rebel' MLAs who lost the bypolls, A H Vishwanath and M T B Nagraju, have been demanding a cabinet berth for their sacrifices in ensuring a BJP government in the state.

The revolt by the rebels led to the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition in July last year, paving the way for the formation of the Yediyurappa government.

At present, there are 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the cabinet that has a sanctioned strength of 34. Sixteen berths are vacant.