Karnataka bypolls: BJP releases list of candidates

New Delhi, Oct 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released list of candidates for the Karnataka bypolls that are due to be held in November.

By-polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies- Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya, and two assembly constituencies- Ramanagara and Jamkhandi, will be held on November 3. The counting of votes will be on November 6.

While BJP had already finalised the names of candidates for a few seats, the Congress and JDS had been trying to work out the names of candidates and seat-sharing formula between the two parties.

BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra and former MP Shanta will be contesting the polls on Shivamogga and Bellary constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and the Congress who are in alliance in Karnataka are fighting the upcoming bypolls in the state together. The two parties have worked out a seat-sharing arrangement for the polls as per which, JDS will be contesting on two seats while Congress will fight on one seat.