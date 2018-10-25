Karnataka bypolls 2018: Renewed bonhomie, war of words

Bengaluru, Oct 25: The political campaign for Lok Sabha and assembly byelections in Karnataka has thrown up many surprise, major political announcements and bitter war of words between senior leaders. Since the candidates were finalised for the bypolls, Congress, BJP and JDs leaders are busy campaigning for candidates in their respective constituencies.

Coming together of HDD and Siddaramaiah

After a gap of 12 years two political rivals shared dais ahead of by-elections in five constituencies in Karnataka. This proves there are on permanent sriends and enemies in politics. Also, both of them conveyed the same message to party workers.

In a joint press conference held in Bengaluru, former PM HD Deve Gowda said, "After 12 years, @Siddaramaiah and I are sharing the same dais for the success of the coalition government and the upcoming five by-elections. We have forgotten our past differences and will work together."

"I urge Janata Dal (Secular) workers and local leaders to forget past differences with Congress and come together for the cause of the nation. Our common political enemy is BJP," said the JDS national president.

HD Kumaraswamy's announcement on completion of 150 days:

Karnataka chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday said the upcoming bypolls in the state will have a bearing on elections in other states set to be held in the next two months.

Addressing a press conference to mark 150 days in office, Kumaraswamy said, "The state elections and next year's Lok Sabha polls will be held in the backdrop of the bypolls". This will be the first test for the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular), or JD (S), coalition, which has decided to campaign together.

These byelections would become the testing ground for alliance partners and their plans to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

War of words between B Sriramulu and former CM Siddaramaiah:

Siddaramaiah, while campaigning for Congress candidate VS Ugrappa, launched a personal attack on B Sriramulu saying the leader from Bellary 'doesn't know what 371 J is', but only knows 326, 307, 323 and 420 (IPC sections). Development will be elusive in Bellary if such people are voted to power. He looted the state woht BS Yeddyurappa.

Sriramulu gave a befitting reply to Siddaramaiah in the same tone. Sriramulu tweeted, "Section 326 for causing the murder of many Hindu activists, Sec 307 for harassing officials and abetting their suicide and Section 420 for betraying people's mandate and joining hands with JD (S) party, the party Siddaramaiah was strongly opposed to.

Sriramulu asked, "Should you (Siddaramaiah) not be booked under these sections?

Controversial apology by DK Shivakumar:

The Congress party faced an embarrassing situation by none other than the party's strongman D Shivakumar. The out of blue apology for recommending separate religion status for Lingayat community the put the Lingayat leaders in fix. Moreover, DK Shivakumar once again reiterated his stand to clarify doubts whether really he meant what he said.

As expected, Lingayat leaders in Congress his statement. Though DKS win heart of Lingayat community but find it difficult to leaders for the cause and section of supporters backing the idea.

Siddaramaiah announces retirement a day after DK Shivakumar apologised for the issue. Did not go down well with colleagues.Siddarmaiah was quick to response. His silence woudl have endorsed Shivakumar's apology.

Still, DK Shivakumar is the boss:

The Congress has roped in Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders to woo the community in the Bellary Lok Sabha bypoll even as the party is said to be wary that the 'outsider' tag attached to its candidate V S Ugrappa may work against it. The Congress has deployed a 64-member team headed by Ballari district in charge minister D K Shivakumar to ensure the party's victory. The team notably includes many Lingayat leaders - Sharanprakash Patil, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Allum Veerabhadrappa among others.