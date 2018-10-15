Karnataka bypolls 2018: JDS to contest from Mandya, Shimoga, Cong gets Bellary

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Bengaluru, Oct 15: Out of three Lok Sabha constituencies going for bypolls, Janata Dal (Secular) will contest from Shimoga and Mandya and Congress will contest from Bellary seat.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. PTI file photo
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. PTI file photo

    Asked about seat sharing, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, said, " After meetings we (Congress and JDS) have come to conclusion regarding the seat sharing of upcoming by-elections in 3 Lok Sabha seats. Two seats- Shimoga and Mandya- Lok Sabha will be contested by JDS and Congress candidate is going to file nomination from Bellary seat."

    The ruling Congress and Janata Dal Secular coalition in Karnataka to put up a united fight against the BJP in the November 3 bypolls to three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats. However, the in the seat-sharing process the JDS ended up with two seats.

    Last week, the Congress was reportedly wanted to contest in Bellary and Shimoga Lok Sabha constituencies and the JDS only in Mandya, its traditional stronghold in the Vokkaliga belt in old Mysuru region.

    KC Venugopal, who is in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, told reporters, "We will fight the election together and make sure that all the five seats will go in favour of the Congress-JDS alliance."

    "Secular parties should come together for defeating the BJP is the message," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 13:38 [IST]
