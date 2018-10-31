Karnataka bypolls 2018: EC declares dry day for bypoll areas for 48 hrs

Bengaluru, Oct 31: Dry day has been declared for bypoll areas for 48 hours starting from 6 pm on Nov 01 till 03 Nov midnight in Karnataka.

Bypolls in Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha constituency will be held on November 03. The results will be out three days later.

Sanjiv Kumar, CEC Karnataka, said, "EVM VVPATs to be used this time, NOTA is also in use. Timing of polls will be from 7am to 6pm."

The by-polls were required to fill vacancies left by the BJP's BS Yeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and B Sriramalu (Ballari), and CS Puttaraju of JD(S) (Mandya). They resigned as Members of Parliament on their election to the assembly in May last.

A total of five seats from Karnataka will face bypoll elections, of which three are Lok Sabha and two are assembly seats.