Karnataka bypoll results conveys message to nation ahead of 2019 LS elections

Bengaluru, Nov 6: Congress Minister DK Shivakumar, who was incharge of party during the Bellary Lok Sabha bypoll, said the victory of Congress shows the direction to the people of this country.

After Congress made a comeback in Bellary and won Jamakhandi assembly seat, DK Shivakumar, said, " In Bellary people have voted for Congress irrespective of caste, creed and religion. We didn't see a vote for six months but for five years."

When asked 'will byelection give a message to the whole nation before 2019 election, he said, "Definitely. In any democratic result, election process...people's mandate is very important. It's the direction to the people of this country."

"We should win even in the coming general elections. We should keep our words and think about development. We should keep our words and think about development, he said.

Commenting the issue Ram Mandir, he said that the issue is a political plank. "as far as southern India is concerned, you can't make Ram Mandir and all those issues a political plank. People are looking at what they're going to get, what benefit they're going to get in social and economic sector, administration and transparency, " he added.