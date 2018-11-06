Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda22,478
Srikanth Kulkarni15,329
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy10,241
L Chandrashekhar1,811
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa39,254
J Shantha21,774
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra65,934
Madhu Bangarappa63,421
Mahima Patel
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda40,796
Dr. Siddaramaiah14,637
Karnataka bypoll results: JDS inching towards victory in Mandya, Ramnagar

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 6: Congress-JDs alliance is leading in three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats as per latest reports of counting of votes on Tuesday. 

    Karnataka bypoll results: Congress-JDS alliance leading in 3 LS, 2 assembly seats
    Karnataka bypoll results: Congress-JDS alliance leading in 3 LS, 2 assembly seats

    JD(S) candidate LR Shivarame Gowda leads in Mandya Lok Sabha seat. JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy leads by 3520 votes in Ramanagara.

    Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda leads by 1700 votes in Jamakhandi. Congress candidate VS Ugrappa leads in Ballari Lok Sabha seat.

    JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa leads by 471 votes in Shivamogga against BY Raghavendra.

    More details awaited.

