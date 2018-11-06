Karnataka bypoll results: JDS inching towards victory in Mandya, Ramnagar

Bengaluru, Nov 6: Congress-JDs alliance is leading in three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats as per latest reports of counting of votes on Tuesday.

JD(S) candidate LR Shivarame Gowda leads in Mandya Lok Sabha seat. JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy leads by 3520 votes in Ramanagara.

Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda leads by 1700 votes in Jamakhandi. Congress candidate VS Ugrappa leads in Ballari Lok Sabha seat.

JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa leads by 471 votes in Shivamogga against BY Raghavendra.

More details awaited.