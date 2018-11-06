Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda22,478
Srikanth Kulkarni15,329
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy17,537
L Chandrashekhar2,720
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa74,668
J Shantha43,530
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra85,953
Madhu Bangarappa79,638
Mahima Patel
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda67,870
Dr. Siddaramaiah25,513
Karnataka bypoll results: JDS inching towards victory in Mandya, Ramnagar

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 6: Congress-JDs alliance is leading in three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats as per latest reports of counting of votes on Tuesday. 

    Karnataka bypoll results: Congress-JDS alliance leading in 3 LS, 2 assembly seats
    INC's Anand Siddu Nyamagouda leads over BJP's Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by 55433 votes in 3 rounds in Jamkhandi assembly seat.

    JDS's Anitha Kumaraswamy leads over BJP's L. Chandrashekhar by 8430 votes in 2 rounds in Ramanagar assembly seat. 

    JD(S) candidate LR Shivarame Gowda leads in Mandya Lok Sabha seat. JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy leads by 3520 votes in Ramanagara.

    Congress' VS Ugrappa leading over BJP's J Shantha by 17480 votes in Bellary parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 1.

    More details awaited.

