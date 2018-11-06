Karnataka Bypoll results: Congress registers massive victory in Bellary

Bengaluru, Nov 6: Congress candidate VS Ugrappa handed out a humiliating defeat to BJP candidate and former MP J Shantha in the byelection held for Bellary Lok Sabha seat.

Senior Congress leader Ugrappa got 4,06,367 votes in the LS seat held by Shantha's brother BJP leader B Sriramulu. Shantha polled 2,45,252 votes. Sriramulu had vacated the seat after successfully contesting the assembly election from Molakalmuru.

Ugrappa leading over BJP's J Shantha by 1,00,723 votes in Bellary parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 6. According to reports, Shantha did not go to counting booths expecting a debacle in the election.

The Bellary parliamentary seat has six Congress MLAs and 3 BJP MLAs.

The massive victory is a big boost for pre-poll alliance in the state ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Top JD(S) leaders, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, campaigned for the Congress candidate in Ballari.