JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,013
Srikanth Kulkarni57,529
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa5,88,863
J Shantha3,60,608
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda4,94,728
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,05,357
Karnataka Bypoll results: Congress registers massive victory in Bellary

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 6: Congress candidate VS Ugrappa handed out a humiliating defeat to BJP candidate and former MP J Shantha in the byelection held for Bellary Lok Sabha seat. Ugrappa won by a margin of 2,43,161 votes.

    Congress candidate VS Ugrappa
    Also Read | Telangana elections: Wait gets longer as Congress set to announce candidate list on Nov 9

    Senior Congress leader Ugrappa got 6,28,365 votes in the LS seat held by Shantha's brother BJP leader B Sriramulu in 2014 election. Shantha polled 3,85,204 votes.  Sriramulu had vacated the seat after successfully contesting the assembly election from Molakalmuru.

    The Bellary parliamentary seat has six Congress MLAs and 3 BJP MLAs.

    Also Read | Karnataka Lok Sabha bypolls: Acid test for Congress-JDS alliance

    The massive victory is a big boost for pre-poll alliance in the state ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Top JD(S) leaders, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, campaigned for the Congress candidate in Ballari.

