Karnataka Bypoll 2019: We will win 12 seats, says Siddaramaiah

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Nov 01: Congress leader Siddaramaiah exuded confidence of the Congress bagging at least 12 seats in the crucial bypoll to be held for 15 seats in Karnataka.

"We will win at least 12 seats in the assembly by-elections, and can even win 15. Karnataka govt is an unholy government and is still short on numbers," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru.

On the other hand,Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said it was clear from Maharashtra and Haryana poll results that the Congress is "losing ground" in the country and the outcome will also prove "beneficial" for the BJP to win all the 15 seats in the coming bypolls.

Karnataka Bypolls 2019: Congress releases first list of 8 candidates

The BJP along with Shiv Sena has got clear majority, while in Haryana BJP formed the government with the help of Dushyant Chautala's JJP.

Asked about the impact of election results on the by-elections in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said "the results will be beneficial for us in the bypolls to win all the 15 seats."

Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from trust vote led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December