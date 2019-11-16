  • search
    Karnataka Bypoll 2019: Congress releases second list of 6 candidates

    Bengaluru, Nov 16: The Congress on Saturday released a list second list of six candidates for the crucial bypolls in Karnataka. The outcome of these elections may determine the fate of the four-month-old government of BS Yediyurappa.

    Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified Congress JD(S) MLAs, whose resignation and absence from trust vote led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December 5.

    The Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified them as MLAs, ruling that those disqualified cease to be MLAs with immediate effect till the expiry of the 15th assembly (in 2023), which they have challenged in the Supreme Court. BJP needs six seats to win a simple majority in the assembly and continue the government.

    The B S Yediyurappa led BJP assumed office on July 26, three days after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government with the defeat of the confidence motion moved by (then chief minister) Kumaraswamy in the assembly.

    Saturday, November 16, 2019, 23:36 [IST]
