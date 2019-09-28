  • search
Trending Drones Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka by-polls to be held on December 5

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 28: The Karnataka by-elections will now be held on December 5, the Election Commission has said. Counting of votes will take place on December 9.

    The EC had earlier scheduled the by-polls for October 21 and also said that the counting will be held on October 24. However. the EC agreed in the Supreme Court that it would defer the elections until the petitions filed by the disqualified MLAs are heard and decided.

    Karnataka by-polls to be held on December 5
    Representational Image

    A lot was at stake in these by-elections for the BJP in particular. The Speaker had disqualified 17 MLAs- 13 from the Congress, 3 from JD(S) and one independent. The BJP was able to form the government in a reduced house strength with its 104 MLAs and the support of one independent MLA.

    Not afraid to go to people, disqualified Karnataka MLAs tell SC

    After the by-polls are conducted, the magic number in the house would be 111 and the BJP would have had to win 6 out of the 15 seats that are going to polls. The BJP would have to take a lot into consideration and the first one on the list is that these constituencies are the strongholds of the JD(S) and Congress. Secondly, if it decided to field the rebel lawmakers in the event of relief from the SC, then the resentment factor on the ground would also be a major factor.

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission bjp congress jds karnataka by polls 2019

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue