    Karnataka By-polls Results: 11 rebels labelled defectors by their parties win again on BJP seats

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 09: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka retained majority in the Karnataka Assembly after 11 of the 13 Congress and JD(S) turncoats that the saffron had fielded managed to retain power in the state.

    Congress won two seats, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) drew a blank while a BJP rebel won as an Independent candidate.

    Karnataka By-polls Results: 11 rebels labelled defectors by their parties win again on BJP seats

    Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao, who spearheaded Operation Lotus leading to the fall of the H D Kumaraswamy government managed to win the Gokak seat again for the BJP.

    Karnataka By-Election Results 2019: BJP retains majority after winning 6 seats

    Likewise, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram, Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli, K Sudhakar, BA Basavaraja, and ST Somashekar won from Yellapur,Athani, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura and Yeshwanthpur constituencies respectively.

    Meanwhile, Anand Singh won the Vijayanagara seat for the BJP again.

    The twp rebel leaders who failed to win their seats were N Nagaraju (MTB) and Adaguru H Vishwanath.

    Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who engineered the Congress-JDS rebellion, reiterated that the disqualified legislators who win will be made ministers in his Cabinet.

    "They (disqualified MLAs) sacrificed for us. We've promised to make them ministers. There's no question of going back on this promise," Yediyurappa said.

    Karnataka By-Election Results 2019: We have accepted defeat, says D K Shivakumar

    To a question, if the disqualified legislators, who lost the bypolls, will be made ministers, Yediyurappa said "I don't want to discuss this now. In the coming days, we will discuss this with the Central leadrship."

    Among the 15 constituencies going for polls, 12 were represented by Congress and three by JD(S).

    List of winners

    BJP

    • K R Pet - Narayana Gowda
    • Chikkaballapura - Dr Sudharkar
    • Gokak - Ramesh Jarakiholi
    • Kagwad - Shrimanth Patil
    • Athani - Mahesh Kumathalli
    • KR Puram - Byrathi Basavaraj
    • Ranebennur - Arun Kumar
    • Yellapur - Shivram Hebbar
    • Mahalakshmi Layout - K Gopalaiah
    • Yeshwantpur - S T Somashekar
    • Vijayanagar - Anand Singh
    • Hirekerur - B C Patil

    Congress

    • Hunsuru - H P Manjunath won against BJP's H Vishwanath
    • Shivaji Nagar - Rizwan Arshad defeated M Saravana of BJP

    Independent

    • Hoskote - Sharat Bache Gowda won against BJP's official candidate MTB Nagaraj

    Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
