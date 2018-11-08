Karnataka by-polls: How the BJP’s vote share has collapsed

Bengaluru, Nov 8: The ruling coalition of the JD(S) and Congress was all smiles after it handed out a 4:1 defeat to the BJP in the recently concluded Karnataka by-elections. The coalition snatched Ballary from the BJP after over a decade and this has been seen as a major victory for the two parties.

The bigger worry for the BJP was that there was an erosion of its vote share. Here is a breakdown of the vote share.

Bellary 2014 Cong+JD(S): 44.18 BJP: 51.11 2018 Cong+JD(S): 60.71 BJP: 37.21 Shivamogga 2014 Cong+JD(S): 42.8 BJP: 53.69 2018 Cong+JD(S): 45.86 BJP: 50.72 Mandya 2014 Cong+JD(S): 87.54 BJP: 7.20 2018 Cong+JD(S): 64.18 BJP: 27.55 Jamakhandi 2014 Cong+JD(S): 32.68 BJP: 30.2 2018 Cong+JD(S): 61.78 BJP: 36.65 Ramanagara 2018 May polls Cong+JD(S): 94.7 BJP: 2.83 2018 by-elections Cong+JD(S): 84.39 BJP: 10.73