Karnataka by-polls: How the BJP’s vote share has collapsed

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 8: The ruling coalition of the JD(S) and Congress was all smiles after it handed out a 4:1 defeat to the BJP in the recently concluded Karnataka by-elections. The coalition snatched Ballary from the BJP after over a decade and this has been seen as a major victory for the two parties.

    BS Yeddyurappa

    The bigger worry for the BJP was that there was an erosion of its vote share. Here is a breakdown of the vote share.

    Bellary
    2014
    Cong+JD(S): 44.18 BJP: 51.11
    2018
    Cong+JD(S): 60.71 BJP: 37.21
    Shivamogga
    2014
    Cong+JD(S): 42.8 BJP: 53.69
    2018
    Cong+JD(S): 45.86 BJP: 50.72
    Mandya
    2014
    Cong+JD(S): 87.54 BJP: 7.20
    2018
    Cong+JD(S): 64.18 BJP: 27.55
    Jamakhandi
    2014
    Cong+JD(S): 32.68 BJP: 30.2
    2018
    Cong+JD(S): 61.78 BJP: 36.65
    Ramanagara
    2018 May polls
    Cong+JD(S): 94.7 BJP: 2.83
    2018 by-elections
    Cong+JD(S): 84.39 BJP: 10.73

