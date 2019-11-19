  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka by-polls: 248 candidates file nomination papers

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 19: A total of 248 candidates including those belonging to the Congress, JD(S) and ruling BJP have filed their nominations for December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the scrutiny of which would take place on Tuesday, poll officials said.

    A total of 353 nominations have been filed by the candidates, they said.

    Karnataka by-polls: 248 candidates file nomination papers
    Representational Image

    According to data shared by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, 152 candidates had filed 237 nominations on Monday alone, the last date to do so.

    Karnataka Bypoll 2019: Congress releases second list of 6 candidates

    Among the total 248 candidates who have filed nominations till Monday, 56 are from National parties, 17 from state parties, 47 from registered unrecognised parties, and 128 are independents.

    While the highest- 28 candidates have filed their nomination from Shivajinagar constituency, followed by Hoskote with 27 candidates; Krishnarajpet has least- 8 candidates have filed their nominations.

    While, the scrutiny of nominations would take place on Tuesday, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures was November 21.

    Counting of votes would take place on December 9.

    The bypolls were necessitated after the resignation and absence of 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators, which led to the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy headed coalition government and paved way for BJP to come to power.

    Seventeen legislators were subsequently disqualified by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, however the Supreme Court that heard MLAs' petition challenging the disqualification, last week allowed them to contest the by-elections.

    SC upholds disqualification of Karnataka MLAs, but allows them to contest by-polls

    By winning majority seats crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 disqualified legislators as party candidates from their respective constituencies.

    Considering the bypolls as a prestige battle, Congress and JD(S) have said ensuring the defeat of disqualified MLAs, who "betrayed" them was their main agenda.

    Among the 15 constituencies going for bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S).

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka bypolls nomination papers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue