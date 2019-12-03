Karnataka by-elections: Stock up, dry days in Bengaluru begin today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 03: If you are a tippler, then it is time to stock up. Liquor stores will remain shut from 6 pm today in 15 constituencies which will be going to polls on December 5.

Owing to the model code of conduct, liquor stores would remain shut in Bengaluru and the 14 other constituencies from Tuesday, 6 pm until December 5. The stores and the bars would re-open on December 6.

The model code of conduct came into effect in the 15 assembly segments from November 11 onwards. By-elections are being held in these constituencies after rebels from the JD(S) and Congress resigned. 14 Congress and 23 JD(S) MLAs were disqualified after they resigned.

To protect democracy: Congress, JDS may tie-up after Karnataka bypolls

The Supreme Court while upholding their disqualification, however, said that the order of the Speaker which barred from contesting the elections until the term of the legislative assembly ended was bad in law.

The filing of nominations was allowed until November 18 and the last date to withdraw the same was November 21. The by-elections are being held in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, K.R. Puram, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, K R Pete and Hunsur.

Karnataka bypolls: 165 candidates in fray, Congress, BJP both have 15 candidates

Voting would be held on December 5 and the counting would be on December 9, 2019.