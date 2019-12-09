Karnataka By-Election Results 2019 LIVE: Dinesh Rao resigns as KPCC president after by-poll debacle
Bengaluru, Dec 09: The ruling BJP on Monday retained majority in the Karnataka Assembly when it bagged six seats in the byelections in which it was also leading in an equal number in other segments where counting is underway. The BJP's good show in 12 seats comes as a morale booster for the saffron party after it's setback in Maharashtra.
The Congress, which won 12 of those 15 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, was leading only in two segments -- Hunsur and Shivajinagar, while its former ally the JD(S) trailed in all the 12 seats it contested.
The six BJP candidates who won are: Arabail Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapura), Narayana Gowda (K R Pete), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani) and K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura).
4:42 PM, 9 Dec
President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and the member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Dinesh Gundu Rao said,"I accept full responsibility for bypoll defeat."
4:18 PM, 9 Dec
Former CM Siddaramaiah said, "We were hoping people would teach a lesson to disqualified MLAs."
3:38 PM, 9 Dec
Siddaramaiah resigns as Opposition party leader
3:37 PM, 9 Dec
Former CM Siddaramaiah addresses the media after bypoll results.
3:37 PM, 9 Dec
Dinesh Gundu Rao is reportedly planning to resign as KPCC chief.
3:37 PM, 9 Dec
Siddaramaiah is reportedly planning to resign as Opposition party leader.
3:36 PM, 9 Dec
Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda wins from Hoskote constituency.
1:51 PM, 9 Dec
BJP's S T Somashekar finally wins Yeshwantpur.
1:50 PM, 9 Dec
11 results declared. 10 to BJP and 1 to Congress.
1:42 PM, 9 Dec
Ramesh Jharkiholi defeats younger brother Lakhan by 27892 votes in Gokak.
1:42 PM, 9 Dec
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates BS Yediyurappa on a call. Amit Shah and JP Nadda also congratulate him and thank party workers and voters.
1:41 PM, 9 Dec
Anand Singh who won from Vijayanagar, says it's a victory for the people from the constituency.
1:25 PM, 9 Dec
Ruling BJP wins six seats in the bypolls in Karnataka, while leading in six others; retains majority in the Assembly
1:09 PM, 9 Dec
Karnataka has voted for stable and strong government and it is a lesson taught to Congress, says PM Modi
1:09 PM, 9 Dec
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said,''I am happy that people have given a very good verdict. Now, without any problem we can give a pro-people and a stable government.''
12:24 PM, 9 Dec
Byrathi Basvraj of BJP declared winner in KR Puram
12:16 PM, 9 Dec
Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda leads by 9,640 votes from Hoskote constituency.
12:10 PM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate Arun Kumar wins from Ranebennur.
12:10 PM, 9 Dec
BJP's Shivaram Hebbar wins Yellapur constituency
12:06 PM, 9 Dec
Except for A H Vishwanath in Hunsur and MTB Nagaraj from Hoskote all other 11 rebels labelled defectors by their parties win again on BJP tickets.
12:06 PM, 9 Dec
Congress candidate from Hunsur, Mysuru district HP Manjunath celebrates with the party workers as he is set to win
12:03 PM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi wins from Gokak constituency.
11:53 AM, 9 Dec
In Chikkaballapur, BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar has won
11:52 AM, 9 Dec
BJP MP Shoba Karandlaje says the victory is due to the decisive leadership of BS Yediyurappa.
11:51 AM, 9 Dec
As BJP looks set to attain a clear majority, Senior BJP leaders have started arriving at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's residence
11:50 AM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate Anand Singh wins from Vijayanagar constituency.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrates with his son BY Vijayendra as BJP leads on 12 out of 15 seats
11:33 AM, 9 Dec
"Yes, we have suffered a minor setback in Hunsur. We will examine reasons for it. However, very happy that BJP is winning 12 of the 15 seats," said Ashwath Narayan
11:32 AM, 9 Dec
Congress' Rizwan Arshad leading in Shivajinagar against BJP's Sarvana.
12:04 AM, 9 Dec
Currently, the saffron party has 105 MLAs (including an Independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.
12:04 AM, 9 Dec
While the BJP is confident of winning more than eight seats, the Congress and JD(S) are optimistic that the voters will defeat the defectors, who have been disqualified and are now contesting on BJP tickets.
12:06 AM, 9 Dec
The bye-elections held across nine districts, necessitated after 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP, recorded 66.25 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission of India.
12:06 AM, 9 Dec
Of the 15 constituencies where polling has been held, 12 were held by the Congress and three by the JD(S) after the 2018 elections.
12:08 AM, 9 Dec
Ahead of the result, leaders in Karnataka visited temples and Maths on Sunday seeking divine intervention.
12:08 AM, 9 Dec
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha.
12:08 AM, 9 Dec
The 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda performed puja at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi.
12:08 AM, 9 Dec
Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa too visited the Veereshwara Punyashrama at Gadag and performed special prayers.
12:09 AM, 9 Dec
The BJP need at least six seats for a majority in the assembly of 221 seats minus the Speaker and a nominated member.
12:10 AM, 9 Dec
Speculations are rife that the Congress and JD(S) may join hands again if the poll results favour the two parties.
5:57 AM, 9 Dec
The fate of the rebels will be decided today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
5:58 AM, 9 Dec
The BJP would need at least 6 seats to remain in power. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win at least 8 seats of the 15.
5:59 AM, 9 Dec
What if BJP fails to get the required seats. In such a case the BJP may push for President’s rule and then fresh elections in the state.
5:59 AM, 9 Dec
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The trends should be known by around 10 am.
7:16 AM, 9 Dec
Preparations are on for the counting of votes. There is heavy security in place at the centres.
7:16 AM, 9 Dec
The Congress and JD(S) are in talks to form a government if the BJP is unable to get the required six seats. However there could be a twist in the tale and the JD(S) may also end up supporting the BJP in Karnataka.
7:50 AM, 9 Dec
KR Puram BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj arrive at St Joseph's Indian High School counting centre.
7:50 AM, 9 Dec
Mahalakshmi layout Congress candidate M Shivaraj arrives at St Joseph's college counting centre.
7:51 AM, 9 Dec
KR Puram strongroom opens, counting begins.
7:51 AM, 9 Dec
Man tries to gain entry to counting centre in KR Pete illegally, cops detain him.
7:52 AM, 9 Dec
Yediyurappa has already set aside 15 cabinet berths vacant to fill them with new MLAs.
8:07 AM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate from Shivajinagar M Sarvana arrive at Mount Carmel college counting centre.
8:07 AM, 9 Dec
Counting of votes begins for all 15 constituencies
8:08 AM, 9 Dec
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala yesterday ahead of counting in crucial bypolls.
8:09 AM, 9 Dec
CM Yediyurappa has said that he is confident the BJP would win 13 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) would get one seat each.
8:10 AM, 9 Dec
The postal ballots are currently being sorted by the poll officials. The Election Commission officials say that the postal ballots will be counted before 9am.
8:10 AM, 9 Dec
Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi leads in postal ballots in Gokak.
8:11 AM, 9 Dec
Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Anand Singh leads in postal ballots in Vijayanagar.
8:12 AM, 9 Dec
BJP takes early lead in 4 seats
8:13 AM, 9 Dec
BJP leading in postal ballots in Chikkaballapura and KR Puram
