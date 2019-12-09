  • search
    Karnataka By-Election Results 2019 LIVE: BJP leading in 10, Congress and JD(S) in 2

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 09: Counting of votes for bypolls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka has begun at 8 am. The results will be declared by the evening that will bring curtains down on the State's saga of political upheavals that has drawn on for over four months.

    The bypoll, which recorded 67.91 per cent voter turnout, is crucial for BJP. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in power.

    B S Yediyurappa
    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES

    9:37 AM, 9 Dec
    ndependent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda leads by 3,820 votes.
    9:31 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP workers start celebrations as the party leads in 10 seats
    9:25 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP leading in 10, Congress & JD(S) in 2 each, and BJP rebel in 1 seat; Congress leading in Hunsur & Shivajinagar; JD(S) leading in Yeshwanthpur and KR Pete; and BJP rebel at Hosakote.
    9:25 AM, 9 Dec
    Congress candidate Arshad Rizwan leads by 4,362 votes.
    9:14 AM, 9 Dec
    In Gokak, BJP's Ramesh Jharkiholi continues to lead against younger brother Congress candidate Lakhan Jharkiholi after second round of vote counting.
    9:14 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP candidate Anand Singh leads by 2,864 votes in Vijayanagar constituency.
    9:13 AM, 9 Dec
    In Krishnarajpet, JD(S) candidate BL Devaraj is leading by 1150 votes
    9:13 AM, 9 Dec
    As per EC trends, BJP leading in Yellapur, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagara & Mahalaxmi Layout constituencies, Congress leading in Shivajinagar & Hunasuru constituencies, JDS leading in KR Pete and Independent candidate SK Bachegowda leading in Hosakote
    9:06 AM, 9 Dec
    JD(S) candidates leading in Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru and KR Pet in Mandya district.
    9:02 AM, 9 Dec
    ST Somashekar, who contested from Yeshwantpur in Benglauru on BJP ticket is trailing.
    9:02 AM, 9 Dec
    According to official EC trends, BJP leading in Yellapur, Chikkaballapur constituencies, Congress leading in Shivajinagar and Hunasuru constitiencies and JDS leading in KR Pete.
    8:57 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP leading by 4000 votes in Athani
    8:56 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP candidate Anand Singh leads in Vijayanagar constituency.
    8:56 AM, 9 Dec
    Postal ballots results out for Mahalakshmi layout, BJP candidate K Gopalaiah leading
    8:55 AM, 9 Dec
    Visuals from a counting center at Mount Carmel College.
    8:54 AM, 9 Dec
    JDS leads in KR Pete
    8:54 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj leads in KR Puram.
    8:54 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar leads by 818 votes in Chikkaballapur.
    8:53 AM, 9 Dec
    In Shivajinagar constituency, Rizwan Arshad from Congress is leading by 3802 votes.
    8:47 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP BC Patil leads Congress's Bannikod in Hirekerur in first round
    8:46 AM, 9 Dec
    In Hoskote, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP MP's son, rebel BJP candidate Sharath Bache Gowda is leading.
    8:46 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi leads by 2,000 votes in Gokak constituency.
    8:42 AM, 9 Dec
    Congress' candidate HP Manjunath leads from Hunsur constituency.
    8:41 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP takes lead in 12 seats in postal ballot
    8:41 AM, 9 Dec
    In Hunsur in Mysuru district, JD(S)-president-turned-BJP candidate H Vishwanath is slightly ahead
    8:41 AM, 9 Dec
    Congress is now leading in two Assembly seats: Hunsur and Shivajinagar
    8:40 AM, 9 Dec
    After first round of counting, BJP leading in 11, Congress 2 and JDS in 1
    8:29 AM, 9 Dec
    The BJP needs at least six seats in an assembly of 221 seats minus speaker to continue in the government. Its failure to garner the required number of seats may result in another bout of political drama in the southern state.
    8:29 AM, 9 Dec
    In Hosakote, BJP rebel and independent supported by JD(S) Sharth Bachegowda is a key factor.
    8:29 AM, 9 Dec
    As many as 165 candidates contested the election, though it is, by and large, a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S).
    Read more about:

    karnataka by polls 2019 bs yediyurappa

