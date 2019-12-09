News India live

Karnataka By-Election Results 2019 LIVE: BJP leading in 10, Congress and JD(S) in 2

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Dec 09: Counting of votes for bypolls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka has begun at 8 am. The results will be declared by the evening that will bring curtains down on the State's saga of political upheavals that has drawn on for over four months.

The bypoll, which recorded 67.91 per cent voter turnout, is crucial for BJP. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in power.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES

Newest First Oldest First

ndependent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda leads by 3,820 votes. BJP workers start celebrations as the party leads in 10 seats BJP leading in 10, Congress & JD(S) in 2 each, and BJP rebel in 1 seat; Congress leading in Hunsur & Shivajinagar; JD(S) leading in Yeshwanthpur and KR Pete; and BJP rebel at Hosakote. Congress candidate Arshad Rizwan leads by 4,362 votes. In Gokak, BJP's Ramesh Jharkiholi continues to lead against younger brother Congress candidate Lakhan Jharkiholi after second round of vote counting. BJP candidate Anand Singh leads by 2,864 votes in Vijayanagar constituency. In Krishnarajpet, JD(S) candidate BL Devaraj is leading by 1150 votes As per EC trends, BJP leading in Yellapur, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagara & Mahalaxmi Layout constituencies, Congress leading in Shivajinagar & Hunasuru constituencies, JDS leading in KR Pete and Independent candidate SK Bachegowda leading in Hosakote JD(S) candidates leading in Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru and KR Pet in Mandya district. ST Somashekar, who contested from Yeshwantpur in Benglauru on BJP ticket is trailing. According to official EC trends, BJP leading in Yellapur, Chikkaballapur constituencies, Congress leading in Shivajinagar and Hunasuru constitiencies and JDS leading in KR Pete. BJP leading by 4000 votes in Athani BJP candidate Anand Singh leads in Vijayanagar constituency. Postal ballots results out for Mahalakshmi layout, BJP candidate K Gopalaiah leading Bengaluru: Counting underway for #KarnatakaBypolls; visuals from a counting center at Mount Carmel College. pic.twitter.com/gXOKdNiCWb — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019 Visuals from a counting center at Mount Carmel College. JDS leads in KR Pete BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj leads in KR Puram. BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar leads by 818 votes in Chikkaballapur. In Shivajinagar constituency, Rizwan Arshad from Congress is leading by 3802 votes. BJP BC Patil leads Congress's Bannikod in Hirekerur in first round In Hoskote, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP MP's son, rebel BJP candidate Sharath Bache Gowda is leading. BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi leads by 2,000 votes in Gokak constituency. Congress' candidate HP Manjunath leads from Hunsur constituency. BJP takes lead in 12 seats in postal ballot In Hunsur in Mysuru district, JD(S)-president-turned-BJP candidate H Vishwanath is slightly ahead Congress is now leading in two Assembly seats: Hunsur and Shivajinagar After first round of counting, BJP leading in 11, Congress 2 and JDS in 1 The BJP needs at least six seats in an assembly of 221 seats minus speaker to continue in the government. Its failure to garner the required number of seats may result in another bout of political drama in the southern state. In Hosakote, BJP rebel and independent supported by JD(S) Sharth Bachegowda is a key factor. As many as 165 candidates contested the election, though it is, by and large, a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S).

Currently, the saffron party has 105 MLAs (including an Independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker. While the BJP is confident of winning more than eight seats, the Congress and JD(S) are optimistic that the voters will defeat the defectors, who have been disqualified and are now contesting on BJP tickets. The bye-elections held across nine districts, necessitated after 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP, recorded 66.25 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission of India. Of the 15 constituencies where polling has been held, 12 were held by the Congress and three by the JD(S) after the 2018 elections. Ahead of the result, leaders in Karnataka visited temples and Maths on Sunday seeking divine intervention. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha. The 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda performed puja at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi. Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa too visited the Veereshwara Punyashrama at Gadag and performed special prayers. The BJP need at least six seats for a majority in the assembly of 221 seats minus the Speaker and a nominated member. Speculations are rife that the Congress and JD(S) may join hands again if the poll results favour the two parties. The fate of the rebels will be decided today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The BJP would need at least 6 seats to remain in power. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win at least 8 seats of the 15. What if BJP fails to get the required seats. In such a case the BJP may push for President’s rule and then fresh elections in the state. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The trends should be known by around 10 am. Preparations are on for the counting of votes. There is heavy security in place at the centres. The Congress and JD(S) are in talks to form a government if the BJP is unable to get the required six seats. However there could be a twist in the tale and the JD(S) may also end up supporting the BJP in Karnataka. KR Puram BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj arrive at St Joseph's Indian High School counting centre. Mahalakshmi layout Congress candidate M Shivaraj arrives at St Joseph's college counting centre. KR Puram strongroom opens, counting begins. Man tries to gain entry to counting centre in KR Pete illegally, cops detain him. Yediyurappa has already set aside 15 cabinet berths vacant to fill them with new MLAs. BJP candidate from Shivajinagar M Sarvana arrive at Mount Carmel college counting centre. Counting of votes begins for all 15 constituencies Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala yesterday ahead of counting in crucial bypolls. CM Yediyurappa has said that he is confident the BJP would win 13 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) would get one seat each. The postal ballots are currently being sorted by the poll officials. The Election Commission officials say that the postal ballots will be counted before 9am. Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi leads in postal ballots in Gokak. Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Anand Singh leads in postal ballots in Vijayanagar. BJP takes early lead in 4 seats BJP leading in postal ballots in Chikkaballapura and KR Puram