Karnataka By-Election Results 2019 LIVE: BJP leading in 10, Congress and JD(S) in 2
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Bengaluru, Dec 09: Counting of votes for bypolls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka has begun at 8 am. The results will be declared by the evening that will bring curtains down on the State's saga of political upheavals that has drawn on for over four months.
The bypoll, which recorded 67.91 per cent voter turnout, is crucial for BJP. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in power.
9:37 AM, 9 Dec
ndependent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda leads by 3,820 votes.
9:31 AM, 9 Dec
BJP workers start celebrations as the party leads in 10 seats
9:25 AM, 9 Dec
BJP leading in 10, Congress & JD(S) in 2 each, and BJP rebel in 1 seat; Congress leading in Hunsur & Shivajinagar; JD(S) leading in Yeshwanthpur and KR Pete; and BJP rebel at Hosakote.
9:25 AM, 9 Dec
Congress candidate Arshad Rizwan leads by 4,362 votes.
9:14 AM, 9 Dec
In Gokak, BJP's Ramesh Jharkiholi continues to lead against younger brother Congress candidate Lakhan Jharkiholi after second round of vote counting.
9:14 AM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate Anand Singh leads by 2,864 votes in Vijayanagar constituency.
9:13 AM, 9 Dec
In Krishnarajpet, JD(S) candidate BL Devaraj is leading by 1150 votes
9:13 AM, 9 Dec
As per EC trends, BJP leading in Yellapur, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagara & Mahalaxmi Layout constituencies, Congress leading in Shivajinagar & Hunasuru constituencies, JDS leading in KR Pete and Independent candidate SK Bachegowda leading in Hosakote
9:06 AM, 9 Dec
JD(S) candidates leading in Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru and KR Pet in Mandya district.
9:02 AM, 9 Dec
ST Somashekar, who contested from Yeshwantpur in Benglauru on BJP ticket is trailing.
9:02 AM, 9 Dec
According to official EC trends, BJP leading in Yellapur, Chikkaballapur constituencies, Congress leading in Shivajinagar and Hunasuru constitiencies and JDS leading in KR Pete.
8:57 AM, 9 Dec
BJP leading by 4000 votes in Athani
8:56 AM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate Anand Singh leads in Vijayanagar constituency.
8:56 AM, 9 Dec
Postal ballots results out for Mahalakshmi layout, BJP candidate K Gopalaiah leading
Visuals from a counting center at Mount Carmel College.
8:54 AM, 9 Dec
JDS leads in KR Pete
8:54 AM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj leads in KR Puram.
8:54 AM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar leads by 818 votes in Chikkaballapur.
8:53 AM, 9 Dec
In Shivajinagar constituency, Rizwan Arshad from Congress is leading by 3802 votes.
8:47 AM, 9 Dec
BJP BC Patil leads Congress's Bannikod in Hirekerur in first round
8:46 AM, 9 Dec
In Hoskote, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP MP's son, rebel BJP candidate Sharath Bache Gowda is leading.
8:46 AM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi leads by 2,000 votes in Gokak constituency.
8:42 AM, 9 Dec
Congress' candidate HP Manjunath leads from Hunsur constituency.
8:41 AM, 9 Dec
BJP takes lead in 12 seats in postal ballot
8:41 AM, 9 Dec
In Hunsur in Mysuru district, JD(S)-president-turned-BJP candidate H Vishwanath is slightly ahead
8:41 AM, 9 Dec
Congress is now leading in two Assembly seats: Hunsur and Shivajinagar
8:40 AM, 9 Dec
After first round of counting, BJP leading in 11, Congress 2 and JDS in 1
8:29 AM, 9 Dec
The BJP needs at least six seats in an assembly of 221 seats minus speaker to continue in the government. Its failure to garner the required number of seats may result in another bout of political drama in the southern state.
8:29 AM, 9 Dec
In Hosakote, BJP rebel and independent supported by JD(S) Sharth Bachegowda is a key factor.
8:29 AM, 9 Dec
As many as 165 candidates contested the election, though it is, by and large, a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S).
12:04 AM, 9 Dec
Currently, the saffron party has 105 MLAs (including an Independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.
12:04 AM, 9 Dec
While the BJP is confident of winning more than eight seats, the Congress and JD(S) are optimistic that the voters will defeat the defectors, who have been disqualified and are now contesting on BJP tickets.
12:06 AM, 9 Dec
The bye-elections held across nine districts, necessitated after 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP, recorded 66.25 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission of India.
12:06 AM, 9 Dec
Of the 15 constituencies where polling has been held, 12 were held by the Congress and three by the JD(S) after the 2018 elections.
12:08 AM, 9 Dec
Ahead of the result, leaders in Karnataka visited temples and Maths on Sunday seeking divine intervention.
12:08 AM, 9 Dec
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha.
12:08 AM, 9 Dec
The 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda performed puja at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi.
12:08 AM, 9 Dec
Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa too visited the Veereshwara Punyashrama at Gadag and performed special prayers.
12:09 AM, 9 Dec
The BJP need at least six seats for a majority in the assembly of 221 seats minus the Speaker and a nominated member.
12:10 AM, 9 Dec
Speculations are rife that the Congress and JD(S) may join hands again if the poll results favour the two parties.
5:57 AM, 9 Dec
The fate of the rebels will be decided today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
5:58 AM, 9 Dec
The BJP would need at least 6 seats to remain in power. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win at least 8 seats of the 15.
5:59 AM, 9 Dec
What if BJP fails to get the required seats. In such a case the BJP may push for President’s rule and then fresh elections in the state.
5:59 AM, 9 Dec
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The trends should be known by around 10 am.
7:16 AM, 9 Dec
Preparations are on for the counting of votes. There is heavy security in place at the centres.
7:16 AM, 9 Dec
The Congress and JD(S) are in talks to form a government if the BJP is unable to get the required six seats. However there could be a twist in the tale and the JD(S) may also end up supporting the BJP in Karnataka.
7:50 AM, 9 Dec
KR Puram BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj arrive at St Joseph's Indian High School counting centre.
7:50 AM, 9 Dec
Mahalakshmi layout Congress candidate M Shivaraj arrives at St Joseph's college counting centre.
7:51 AM, 9 Dec
KR Puram strongroom opens, counting begins.
7:51 AM, 9 Dec
Man tries to gain entry to counting centre in KR Pete illegally, cops detain him.
7:52 AM, 9 Dec
Yediyurappa has already set aside 15 cabinet berths vacant to fill them with new MLAs.
8:07 AM, 9 Dec
BJP candidate from Shivajinagar M Sarvana arrive at Mount Carmel college counting centre.
8:07 AM, 9 Dec
Counting of votes begins for all 15 constituencies
8:08 AM, 9 Dec
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala yesterday ahead of counting in crucial bypolls.
8:09 AM, 9 Dec
CM Yediyurappa has said that he is confident the BJP would win 13 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) would get one seat each.
8:10 AM, 9 Dec
The postal ballots are currently being sorted by the poll officials. The Election Commission officials say that the postal ballots will be counted before 9am.
8:10 AM, 9 Dec
Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi leads in postal ballots in Gokak.
8:11 AM, 9 Dec
Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Anand Singh leads in postal ballots in Vijayanagar.
8:12 AM, 9 Dec
BJP takes early lead in 4 seats
8:13 AM, 9 Dec
BJP leading in postal ballots in Chikkaballapura and KR Puram
