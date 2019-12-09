  • search
    Karnataka By-Election Results 2019 LIVE: Early trends show BJP leading in 9 seats

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 09: Counting of votes for bypolls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka has begun at 8 am. The results will be declared by the evening that will bring curtains down on the State's saga of political upheavals that has drawn on for over four months.

    The bypoll, which recorded 67.91 per cent voter turnout, is crucial for BJP. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in power.

    B S Yediyurappa
    B S Yediyurappa

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES

    8:29 AM, 9 Dec
    The BJP needs at least six seats in an assembly of 221 seats minus speaker to continue in the government. Its failure to garner the required number of seats may result in another bout of political drama in the southern state.
    8:29 AM, 9 Dec
    In Hosakote, BJP rebel and independent supported by JD(S) Sharth Bachegowda is a key factor.
    8:29 AM, 9 Dec
    As many as 165 candidates contested the election, though it is, by and large, a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S).
    8:29 AM, 9 Dec
    According to the poll officials, the first set of results may come by 11 am.
    8:29 AM, 9 Dec
    While the overall polling percentage was 67.91, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Hoskote assembly segment (90.9 per cent), whereas the lowest was KR Puram (46.74 per cent).
    8:28 AM, 9 Dec
    The elections had taken place at Yellapur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagar, Yashwanthapur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chikkaballapura, KR Puram, Shivajinagar, KR Pet, Hunsur, Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Hirekerur and Hoskote.
    8:27 AM, 9 Dec
    In JD(S) bastion of Mandya district, JD(S) slightly leading in KR Pete, a seat it had held before
    8:27 AM, 9 Dec
    Early trends after first round of counting in 7 of the 15 constituencies show BJP leading in 8 seats. The eight seats where the BJP has taken up lead are: Hunsur, Krishanrajpet, Kagwad, Vijayanagara Krishnarajapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gokak and Yellapur.
    8:23 AM, 9 Dec
    As postal votes are counted, BJP is currently leading in 6 constituencies and JD(S) in 1.
    8:21 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP now leads in Five seat
    8:20 AM, 9 Dec
    Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate KC Naryana Gowda leads in postal ballots in KR Pete.
    8:19 AM, 9 Dec
    High security at vote counting centers to prevent any kind of untoward incident
    8:14 AM, 9 Dec
    The results of the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka will be declared today
    8:14 AM, 9 Dec
    The JD(S) is worried that if the BJP fails to win seven seats, it will poach the party MLAs.
    8:13 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP leading in postal ballots in Chikkaballapura and KR Puram
    8:12 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP takes early lead in 4 seats
    8:11 AM, 9 Dec
    Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Anand Singh leads in postal ballots in Vijayanagar.
    8:10 AM, 9 Dec
    Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi leads in postal ballots in Gokak.
    8:10 AM, 9 Dec
    The postal ballots are currently being sorted by the poll officials. The Election Commission officials say that the postal ballots will be counted before 9am.
    8:09 AM, 9 Dec
    CM Yediyurappa has said that he is confident the BJP would win 13 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) would get one seat each.
    8:08 AM, 9 Dec
    Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala yesterday ahead of counting in crucial bypolls.
    8:07 AM, 9 Dec
    Counting of votes begins for all 15 constituencies
    8:07 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP candidate from Shivajinagar M Sarvana arrive at Mount Carmel college counting centre.
    7:52 AM, 9 Dec
    Yediyurappa has already set aside 15 cabinet berths vacant to fill them with new MLAs.
    7:51 AM, 9 Dec
    Man tries to gain entry to counting centre in KR Pete illegally, cops detain him.
    7:51 AM, 9 Dec
    KR Puram strongroom opens, counting begins.
    7:50 AM, 9 Dec
    Mahalakshmi layout Congress candidate M Shivaraj arrives at St Joseph's college counting centre.
    7:50 AM, 9 Dec
    KR Puram BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj arrive at St Joseph's Indian High School counting centre.
    7:16 AM, 9 Dec
    The Congress and JD(S) are in talks to form a government if the BJP is unable to get the required six seats. However there could be a twist in the tale and the JD(S) may also end up supporting the BJP in Karnataka.
    7:16 AM, 9 Dec
    Preparations are on for the counting of votes. There is heavy security in place at the centres.
