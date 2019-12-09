  • search
    Karnataka By-Election Results 2019 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 09: The fate of the four-month-old B S Yedyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka will be decided on Monday when the counting of votes in the crucial by-elections to 15 assembly constituencies is taken up.

    The ruling BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in power.

    B S Yediyurappa
    B S Yediyurappa

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:16 AM, 9 Dec
    The Congress and JD(S) are in talks to form a government if the BJP is unable to get the required six seats. However there could be a twist in the tale and the JD(S) may also end up supporting the BJP in Karnataka.
    7:16 AM, 9 Dec
    Preparations are on for the counting of votes. There is heavy security in place at the centres.
    5:59 AM, 9 Dec
    Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The trends should be known by around 10 am.
    5:59 AM, 9 Dec
    What if BJP fails to get the required seats. In such a case the BJP may push for President’s rule and then fresh elections in the state.
    5:58 AM, 9 Dec
    The BJP would need at least 6 seats to remain in power. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win at least 8 seats of the 15.
    5:57 AM, 9 Dec
    The fate of the rebels will be decided today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
    12:10 AM, 9 Dec
    Speculations are rife that the Congress and JD(S) may join hands again if the poll results favour the two parties.
    12:09 AM, 9 Dec
    The BJP need at least six seats for a majority in the assembly of 221 seats minus the Speaker and a nominated member.
    12:08 AM, 9 Dec
    Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa too visited the Veereshwara Punyashrama at Gadag and performed special prayers.
    12:08 AM, 9 Dec
    The 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda performed puja at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi.
    12:08 AM, 9 Dec
    Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha.
    12:08 AM, 9 Dec
    Ahead of the result, leaders in Karnataka visited temples and Maths on Sunday seeking divine intervention.
    12:06 AM, 9 Dec
    Of the 15 constituencies where polling has been held, 12 were held by the Congress and three by the JD(S) after the 2018 elections.
    12:06 AM, 9 Dec
    The bye-elections held across nine districts, necessitated after 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP, recorded 66.25 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission of India.
    12:04 AM, 9 Dec
    While the BJP is confident of winning more than eight seats, the Congress and JD(S) are optimistic that the voters will defeat the defectors, who have been disqualified and are now contesting on BJP tickets.
    12:04 AM, 9 Dec
    Currently, the saffron party has 105 MLAs (including an Independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

