  • search
Trending Karnataka By-polls Unnao
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Here are your evening story
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka By-Election Results 2019: Full list of winners from BJP, Congress, JDS

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 09: The ruling BJP in Karnataka, led by chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa retained majority in the state Assembly after a slendid performance by winning 12 of the 15 seats that went to poll on December 5.

    The BJP's good show in 12 seats comes as a morale booster for the party after its setback in Maharashtra.

    Karnataka By-Election Results 2019: Full list of winners from BJP, Congress, JDS

    The BJP needed to win at least six of those 15 seats to remain in a majority in the assembly. The party also enjoys the support of an independent lawmaker. In the current assembly the party has 105 of the 208 seats.

    Karnataka By-polls Results: 11 rebels labelled defectors by their parties win again on BJP seats

    The strength of the assembly was reduced following the disqualification of 17 MLAs. This development led to the toppling of the JD(S)-Congress government which was headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

    The two parties with a combined strength of 101 seats will need to win at least 12 seats in order to be able to form the government in Karnataka.

    Here is the list of all 15 winners: (Final result for all seats is yet to be announced by EC)

    BJP

    • K R Pet - Narayana Gowda
    • Chikkaballapura - Dr Sudharkar
    • Gokak - Ramesh Jarakiholi
    • Kagwad - Shrimanth Patil
    • Athani - Mahesh Kumathalli
    • KR Puram - Byrathi Basavaraj
    • Ranebennur - Arun Kumar
    • Yellapur - Shivram Hebbar
    • Mahalakshmi Layout - K Gopalaiah
    • Yeshwantpur - S T Somashekar
    • Vijayanagar - Anand Singh
    • Hirekerur - B C Patil

    Congress

    • Hunsuru - H P Manjunath won against BJP's H Vishwanath
    • Shivaji Nagar - Rizwan Arshad defeated M Saravana of BJP

    Independent

    • Hoskote - Sharat Bache Gowda won against BJP's official candidate MTB Nagaraj

    More BY POLLS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    by polls 2019 karnataka bjp

    Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue