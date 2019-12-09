Karnataka By-Election Results 2019: Full list of winners from BJP, Congress, JDS

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Dec 09: The ruling BJP in Karnataka, led by chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa retained majority in the state Assembly after a slendid performance by winning 12 of the 15 seats that went to poll on December 5.

The BJP's good show in 12 seats comes as a morale booster for the party after its setback in Maharashtra.

The BJP needed to win at least six of those 15 seats to remain in a majority in the assembly. The party also enjoys the support of an independent lawmaker. In the current assembly the party has 105 of the 208 seats.

The strength of the assembly was reduced following the disqualification of 17 MLAs. This development led to the toppling of the JD(S)-Congress government which was headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

The two parties with a combined strength of 101 seats will need to win at least 12 seats in order to be able to form the government in Karnataka.

Here is the list of all 15 winners: (Final result for all seats is yet to be announced by EC)

BJP

K R Pet - Narayana Gowda

Chikkaballapura - Dr Sudharkar

Gokak - Ramesh Jarakiholi

Kagwad - Shrimanth Patil

Athani - Mahesh Kumathalli

KR Puram - Byrathi Basavaraj

Ranebennur - Arun Kumar

Yellapur - Shivram Hebbar

Mahalakshmi Layout - K Gopalaiah

Yeshwantpur - S T Somashekar

Vijayanagar - Anand Singh

Hirekerur - B C Patil

Congress

Hunsuru - H P Manjunath won against BJP's H Vishwanath

Shivaji Nagar - Rizwan Arshad defeated M Saravana of BJP

Independent

Hoskote - Sharat Bache Gowda won against BJP's official candidate MTB Nagaraj