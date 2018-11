Karnataka By-Election Results 2018 LIVE: Yeddyurappa vs Bangarappa, tough fight on in Shivamogga

Bengaluru, Nov 6: It is a prestige test for the JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka. Counting of votes in the Karnataka by-polls will begin shortly. By-elections were held for the three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies on Saturday.

Polling in Karnataka took place on Saturday for three Lok Sabha constituencies - Shivamogga, Mandya and Ramanagara - and two Assembly constituencies - Ballari and Jamkhandi.

In the second round of counting in the Karnataka bypolls, Congress is leading in the Bellary constituency. JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy leads by 37,000 votes in Ramanagara. The fight between the son of B S Yeddyurappa and S Bangarappa is proving to be an interesting one. Raghavendra and Madhu Bangarappa are locked in a close contest at Shivamogga. Congress candidate Madhu Bangarappa is leading in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. BJP candidate BY Raghavendra leads by 818 votes in Shivamogga. Massive gathering of JD(S)-Congress supporters outside Mandya counting centre JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy leads by 8430 votes in second round in Ramanagara. BJP candidate BY Raghavendra leads in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda leads by 10,882 votes in Jamakhandi. Congress candidate Madhu Bangarappa leads in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. Congress candidate VS Ugrappa leads in Ballari Lok Sabha seat. Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda leads by 1700 votes in Jamakhandi. JD(S) candidate LR Shivarame Gowda leads in Mandya LokSabha seat. BJP candidate BY Raghavendra leads in Shivamogga LokSabha seat. JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy leads by 3520 votes in Ramanagara. Karnataka: #Visuals of a strong room from Mandya legislative assembly constituency as counting of votes has started for Karnataka bypolls pic.twitter.com/pAvTLLT2gd — ANI (@ANI) 6 November 2018 Visuals of a strong room from Mandya legislative assembly constituency as counting of votes has started for Karnataka bypolls The first result is expected to be declared at 10 am approximately. As per initial counting, JD(S) is leading in Ramanagara constituency in the Karnataka bypolls which were held on Saturday. There is heavy security in place to ensure that nothing untoward takes place. Police have been deployed around the counting centres and strongrooms. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure to that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes, police officials said. Counting of votes begins to Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya Lok Sabha seats and Ramanagara and Jamakhandi legislative assembly seats The counting would begin at 8 am. A total of 1,248 counting staff have been deployed. There were 31 candidates in the fray. The contest was mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. By-polls were necessitated after Yeddyurappa from Shivamogga, Sriramalu from Ballari and C S Puttaraju of JD(S) from Mandya resigned as MPs to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections in May this year. Bypolls to Jamkhandi assembly were held following the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda. Ramanagara Assembly seat fell vacant after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy vacated the seat after choosing Channapatna. Of the three parliamentary seats, the BJP holds Shivamogga, which is the stronghold of B S Yeddyurappa. Ballari is the bastion of the Reddy brothers, while Mandya is a JD(S) stronghold. In Shivamogga, the BJP fielded Yeddyurappa’s son, B Raghavendra and a win here would be a matter of prestige for the BJP. The Ballari seats would be a test for the Reddy brothers of the BJP. The party fielded J Shantha, sister of B Sriramulu. The battle at Mandya too would be an interesting one. A win for the BJP would be a huge morale booster. However this has been a stronghold of the JD(S) as nearly 70 per cent of the voters are Vokkaligas, a community that has traditionally backed the JD(S). In Ramanagara, it is Anita Kumaraswamy, wife of H D Kumaraswamy who was is in the fray. Poll pundits have predicted a virtual walkover for Anita. The BJP had faced a major embarrassment, when its candidate L Chandrashekhar quit the party two days before polling and joined the Congress. A big win for the JD(S)-Congress alliance will cement the two parties further. In the 2014 LS polls, the BJP had won 17 out of the 23 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 9 and 2 respectively. In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP won, 104 out of the 224 seats.