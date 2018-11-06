Karnataka By-Election Results 2018: Counting of votes for 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly seats today

Bengaluru, Nov 6: The counting of votes in three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies for Karnataka bypolls 2018 will begin on Tuesday.

Polling in Karnataka took place on Saturday for three Lok Sabha constituencies - Shivamogga, Mandya and Ramanagara - and two Assembly constituencies - Ballari and Jamkhandi - at a sedate pace. With it being a Saturday, and a working day for offices, banks, PSUs and colleges, polling across all designated centres did not cross more than 30 percent till 1 pm.

There were 31 candidates in the fray in all the five constituencies. The contest was mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP.

A total of 54,54,275 voters are eligible to cast their franchise in about 6,450 polling stations. Counting of votes will be on November 6.

The bypolls have been necessitated after Yeddyurappa from Shivamogga, Sriramalu from Ballari and C S Puttaraju of JD(S) from Mandya resigned as MPs to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections in May this year.

Bypolls to Jamkhandi assembly seat was caused by the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda.

Ramanagara Assembly seat fell vacant after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy gave up the seat preferring Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won.

