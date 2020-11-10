Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appeals people to use only \"green crackers\" during Deepavali

Karnataka by-election: BJP wins with ease at R R Nagar, Sira

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 10: The BJP has won the by-poll to the Sira assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Rajesh Gowda of the BJP beat Congress candidate, Jayachandra by over 12,000 votes. By-polls were held in two constituencies of Karnataka, the other being R R Nagar.

At R R Nagar, Munirathna of the BJP won the elections by 57,672 votes. He was up against, Krishna Murthy of the JD(S) and Kusuma of the Congress.

The R R Nagar seat fell vacant in July after Munirathna crossed over to the Congress. The poll was initially supposed to be held in December 2019, but was delayed on account of a case of electoral fraud filed against Munirathna.