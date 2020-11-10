YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka by-election: BJP wins with ease at R R Nagar, Sira

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 10: The BJP has won the by-poll to the Sira assembly constituency in Karnataka.

    Rajesh Gowda of the BJP beat Congress candidate, Jayachandra by over 12,000 votes. By-polls were held in two constituencies of Karnataka, the other being R R Nagar.

    Karnataka by-election: BJP wins with ease at R R Nagar, Sira

    At R R Nagar, Munirathna of the BJP won the elections by 57,672 votes. He was up against, Krishna Murthy of the JD(S) and Kusuma of the Congress.

    BJP holds 19.7% of vote share in Bihar as per current trends

    The R R Nagar seat fell vacant in July after Munirathna crossed over to the Congress. The poll was initially supposed to be held in December 2019, but was delayed on account of a case of electoral fraud filed against Munirathna.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka bypolls election results bjp politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 16:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X