Karnataka by-election 2019 Updates: Voting ends, 60% voter turnout till 5.24 pm

Bengaluru, Dec 05: Polling in all the 15 assembly segments in Karnataka concluded. The total number of voters turnout recorded 60 per cent, that is 37.78 lakh electors till 5.24 pm on Thursday. The maximum turnout recorded was 79.8 per cent in Chikkaballapura, and the minimum was 37.5 per cent in K R Puram in Bengaluru. Well, the counting and results will be declared on December 9. This result will reportedly decide B S Yediyurappa-led BJP governmen's fate in Karnataka, whether it will reign or fail to make government in the state.
The by-election is particularly crucial to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the survival of his four months old government. The BJP needs to win 6 seats to retain power.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
6:42 PM, 5 Dec
Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party writes to Election Commission to initiate action against Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh alleging he was campaigning in Shivajinagar constituency today.
6:21 PM, 5 Dec
Voting in all 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies concludes.
5:59 PM, 5 Dec
Shivalinge Shivacharya cast his vote in Rattehalli, Haveri. He had earlier withdrawn his candidacy as a JD(S) candidate from Hirekerur.
5:41 PM, 5 Dec
Several voters in Yeshwanthpur alleged that their names were deleted from the voters' list. This triggered clash between voters and EC officials.
5:38 PM, 5 Dec
In Gokak, Arabhavi BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi cast his vote.
5:22 PM, 5 Dec
Chaos observed near a polling booth between Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda and BJP candidate MTB Nagaraj supporters.
5:18 PM, 5 Dec
Ahead of wedding a groom cast his vote at a polling booth in KR Pete.
4:19 PM, 5 Dec
Congress and BJP workers clash in KR Puram. Congress accuses BJP of threatening party workers from entering poll booth.
Voter turnout in Mahalakshmi Layout till 1 pm is 22.71%
2:04 PM, 5 Dec
Voter turnout in KR Puram till 1 pm is 22.23%
2:04 PM, 5 Dec
Voter turnout in Chikkaballapur till 1 pm is 39.03%
2:04 PM, 5 Dec
Voter turnout in Vijayanagara till 1 pm is 34.95%
2:03 PM, 5 Dec
Voter turnout in Ranebennur till 1 pm is 36.09%
2:03 PM, 5 Dec
Voter turnout in Hirekerur till 1 pm is 38.63%
2:03 PM, 5 Dec
Voter turnout in Yellapur till 1 pm is 41.72%
2:02 PM, 5 Dec
Voter turnout in Gokak till 1 pm is 37.37%
2:02 PM, 5 Dec
Voter turnout in Kagwad till 1 pm is 37.72%
2:02 PM, 5 Dec
Voter turnout in Athani till 1 pm is 40.89%
1:42 PM, 5 Dec
Voters boycott elections in Ranebennur. Voters claim BJP cheated minorities.
1:17 PM, 5 Dec
HD Kote Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu stopped outside a polling booth in Doodaramenahalli in Hunsur constituency accuses BJP of misusing govt machinery.
1:16 PM, 5 Dec
Missing name list: Voters in Mahalakshmi Layout question poll officials over missing name.
12:48 PM, 5 Dec
Brisk voting reported in CM Yediyurappa's native Bookanakere in KR Pete.
12:39 PM, 5 Dec
18.24 per cent voting recorded till 12 pm as per Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may go for cabinet expansion after the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly segments, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Wednesday. The cabinet expansion will be done after securing approval from the party's national leadership, he told reporters at Athani.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
A total number of 165 candidates -- 156 men and 9 women -- are in the fray. Among the major political parties, while BJP and Congress are contesting all the 15 seats while the JD(S) has fielded candidates in 12.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S). BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JDS tickets.
5:38 AM, 5 Dec
Thirteen of the disqualified MLAs have been fielded by the BJP after they joined the party last month following the Supreme Court allowing them to contest the bypolls. During the campaign, the BJP sought votes for "stability", while the Congress and JD(S) urged the electorate to defeat the disqualified legislators responsible for the collapse of their coalition government in July.
5:44 AM, 5 Dec
In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.
5:49 AM, 5 Dec
The BJP needs to win at least six of the seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar
5:53 AM, 5 Dec
The byelections are being held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power.
6:04 AM, 5 Dec
Polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday in the 15 constituencies where a total of 37.78 lakh electors are eligible to cast their votes and all arrangements have been made for the exercise, officials said.
6:47 AM, 5 Dec
The counting of the votes will take place on December 9.
6:48 AM, 5 Dec
There is heavy security in place. All police personnel have been told to stay on a state of very high alert. The squads of the Election Commission too are working overtime to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.
7:06 AM, 5 Dec
Polling has begun at the 15 assembly constituencies amidst tight security. Can the BJP bag six seats to retain power. If the party fails to bag a minimum of six seats, then it back to ‘Nataka in Karnataka.’
