Karnataka by-election 2019 LIVE: Voting ends in all 15 assembly constituencies

Bengaluru, Dec 05: Polling is underway at the 15 assembly segments in Karnataka. The polling for this high-stake battle will go on till 6 pm.

The by-election is particularly crucial to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the survival of his four months old government. The BJP needs to win 6 seats to retain power.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may go for cabinet expansion after the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly segments, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Wednesday. The cabinet expansion will be done after securing approval from the party's national leadership, he told reporters at Athani. A total number of 165 candidates -- 156 men and 9 women -- are in the fray. Among the major political parties, while BJP and Congress are contesting all the 15 seats while the JD(S) has fielded candidates in 12. Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S). BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JDS tickets. Thirteen of the disqualified MLAs have been fielded by the BJP after they joined the party last month following the Supreme Court allowing them to contest the bypolls. During the campaign, the BJP sought votes for "stability", while the Congress and JD(S) urged the electorate to defeat the disqualified legislators responsible for the collapse of their coalition government in July. In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker. The BJP needs to win at least six of the seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar The byelections are being held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power. Polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday in the 15 constituencies where a total of 37.78 lakh electors are eligible to cast their votes and all arrangements have been made for the exercise, officials said. The counting of the votes will take place on December 9. There is heavy security in place. All police personnel have been told to stay on a state of very high alert. The squads of the Election Commission too are working overtime to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. Polling has begun at the 15 assembly constituencies amidst tight security. Can the BJP bag six seats to retain power. If the party fails to bag a minimum of six seats, then it back to ‘Nataka in Karnataka.’ #Bengaluru: Voting for by-election to Shivaji Nagar Constituency, underway at BBMP PU College and High School, Tasker Town. #KarnatakaByelection pic.twitter.com/IQ3sL07l7G — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019 Visuals from voting at Shivaji Nagar Constituency Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged voters to come out in large numbers. BJP candidate Vishwanath will visit a few temples before heading to the polling station. BJP candidate from Ranebennur Assembly constituency, Arun Kumar Guttur casts his vote at a polling station at Kodiyala Hospet in Ranebennur. EVM glitches reported from Krishnarajpete Athani Gajanan, Congress candidate from Mangsuli casts vote in a polling booth at Athani. BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar casts his vote at a polling booth in Chikkaballapur. It is Congress VS BJP in most of the constituencies going for the bypolls. JD(S) comes to picture only in southeren parts of the state. BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj casts his vote at BBMP Health Centre in Madehalli. BJP candidate K Gopalaiah casts his vote at a polling booth in Mahalakshmi layout. Belagavi (Gokak): Voting underway at a polling station for by-poll to Gokak Assembly Constituency. #KarnatakaByelection pic.twitter.com/rtqRLS8Squ — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019 Visuals from Gokak polling station The state government has declared a holiday to all government offices, schools and colleges on December 5 in view of the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies. BJP candidate M Saravana casts his vote at a polling booth in Shivajinagar. BJP MP Bachegowda's grandson Varun arrives from London to cast his vote at Hoskote. 2 people stage protest outside a polling booth at KR Puram against the disqualified MLAs. BJP candidate Narayan Gowda casts vote without his slippers at a polling booth in KR Pete. Yeshwanthpur constituency records 5% voter turnout till 8 am. BJP candidate AH Vishwanath casts vote in Hunsur. EVM malfunctions reported in Bhuvanahalli, Hoskote.

Currently, the BJP enjoys a slim majority in the assembly and has the support of 106 MLAs in the 224 members assembly, while the Congress-JDS Opposition has the support of 101 MLAs.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least seven seats to reach the majority mark of 111 and to retain power.

The by-elections were necessitated after 17 MLAs resigned in July leading to the fall of the previous Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.

With elections yet to be announced in 2 constituencies - Maski and RR Nagar - BJP needs to win six more seats to attain the simple majority of 112. (223 in total with 2 seats vacant).