Karnataka by-election 2019 LIVE: Polling begins, can BJP hit a six to stay in power

Polling has begun at the 15 assembly constituencies amidst tight security. Can the BJP bag six seats to retain power. If the party fails to bag a minimum of six seats, then it back to ‘Nataka in Karnataka.’
6:48 AM, 5 Dec
There is heavy security in place. All police personnel have been told to stay on a state of very high alert. The squads of the Election Commission too are working overtime to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.
6:47 AM, 5 Dec
The counting of the votes will take place on December 9.
6:04 AM, 5 Dec
Polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday in the 15 constituencies where a total of 37.78 lakh electors are eligible to cast their votes and all arrangements have been made for the exercise, officials said.
5:53 AM, 5 Dec
The byelections are being held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power.
5:49 AM, 5 Dec
The BJP needs to win at least six of the seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar
5:44 AM, 5 Dec
In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.
5:38 AM, 5 Dec
Thirteen of the disqualified MLAs have been fielded by the BJP after they joined the party last month following the Supreme Court allowing them to contest the bypolls. During the campaign, the BJP sought votes for "stability", while the Congress and JD(S) urged the electorate to defeat the disqualified legislators responsible for the collapse of their coalition government in July.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S). BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JDS tickets.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
A total number of 165 candidates -- 156 men and 9 women -- are in the fray. Among the major political parties, while BJP and Congress are contesting all the 15 seats while the JD(S) has fielded candidates in 12.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may go for cabinet expansion after the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly segments, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Wednesday. The cabinet expansion will be done after securing approval from the party's national leadership, he told reporters at Athani.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
5:38 AM, 5 Dec
5:44 AM, 5 Dec
5:49 AM, 5 Dec
5:53 AM, 5 Dec
6:04 AM, 5 Dec
6:47 AM, 5 Dec
6:48 AM, 5 Dec
7:06 AM, 5 Dec
