Karnataka by-election 2019 LIVE: 'BJP forced Cong corporator to party ahead of polls'

Bengaluru, Dec 05: Polling has begun at the 15 assembly segments in Karnataka. The polling for this high-stake battle will go on till 6 pm.
The by-election is particularly crucial to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the survival of his four months old government. The BJP needs to win 6 seats to retain power.
10:42 AM, 5 Dec
Hunsur Congress candidate HP Manjunath casts his vote.
10:39 AM, 5 Dec
Turnout in constituencies going for bypolls till 9:26 am: Athani 8.33 per cent, Kagwad 6.94, Gokak 6.11, Yellapur 7.54, Hirekerue 5.59, Ranebennur 6.22, Vijayanagara 6.5, Chikkaballapur 6.91, K R Puram 4.04, Yeshwanthpura 4.19, Mahalakshi layout 8.21, K R Pete 6.2, and Hunsur 6.18.
10:37 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidates from K R Byrathi Basavaraj, Gopalaiah of Mahalakshmi Layout, S T Somashekar of Yeshwanthpura were among the early voters in their pooling booths.
10:36 AM, 5 Dec
According to voter turnout figures available till 9:26 am, highest turnout of 9.01 per cent was recorded in Hoskote, while the lowest was in Shivajinagar with 3.04 per cent.
10:36 AM, 5 Dec
An estimated 6.06 per cent of voting took place during the first two hours since polling began in 15 assembly constituencies going bypolls in Karnataka.
10:02 AM, 5 Dec
R Vasanth Kumar, Corporator, who joined BJP from Congress two days ago, rejoins Congress.
10:01 AM, 5 Dec
Only about 4 per cent voting has been registered till 9.15 am, according to Election Commission of India Voter Turnout app.
9:58 AM, 5 Dec
BC Patil, Hirekerur BJP candidate cast his vote at Hirekerur polling station.
9:56 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi casts his vote at a polling booth in Gokak.
9:55 AM, 5 Dec
Independent candidate Sharath BacheGowda casts his vote at a polling booth in Hoskote.
9:55 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidate Anand Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Vijayanagar.
9:27 AM, 5 Dec
At Bandihole polling booth, JD(S) candidate BL Devaraju forced polling officers to turn EVMs towards a particular direction as per 'vastu'.
9:22 AM, 5 Dec
EVM malfunctions reported in Bhuvanahalli, Hoskote.
9:04 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidate AH Vishwanath casts vote in Hunsur.
9:03 AM, 5 Dec
Yeshwanthpur constituency records 5% voter turnout till 8 am.
8:58 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidate Narayan Gowda casts vote without his slippers at a polling booth in KR Pete.
8:56 AM, 5 Dec
2 people stage protest outside a polling booth at KR Puram against the disqualified MLAs.
8:55 AM, 5 Dec
BJP MP Bachegowda's grandson Varun arrives from London to cast his vote at Hoskote.
8:55 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidate M Saravana casts his vote at a polling booth in Shivajinagar.
8:43 AM, 5 Dec
The state government has declared a holiday to all government offices, schools and colleges on December 5 in view of the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies.
BJP candidate K Gopalaiah casts his vote at a polling booth in Mahalakshmi layout.
8:37 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj casts his vote at BBMP Health Centre in Madehalli.
8:30 AM, 5 Dec
It is Congress VS BJP in most of the constituencies going for the bypolls. JD(S) comes to picture only in southeren parts of the state.
8:26 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar casts his vote at a polling booth in Chikkaballapur.
8:20 AM, 5 Dec
Athani Gajanan, Congress candidate from Mangsuli casts vote in a polling booth at Athani.
8:18 AM, 5 Dec
EVM glitches reported from Krishnarajpete
8:13 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidate from Ranebennur Assembly constituency, Arun Kumar Guttur casts his vote at a polling station at Kodiyala Hospet in Ranebennur.
8:08 AM, 5 Dec
BJP candidate Vishwanath will visit a few temples before heading to the polling station.
7:58 AM, 5 Dec
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged voters to come out in large numbers.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may go for cabinet expansion after the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly segments, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Wednesday. The cabinet expansion will be done after securing approval from the party's national leadership, he told reporters at Athani.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
A total number of 165 candidates -- 156 men and 9 women -- are in the fray. Among the major political parties, while BJP and Congress are contesting all the 15 seats while the JD(S) has fielded candidates in 12.
5:27 AM, 5 Dec
Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S). BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JDS tickets.
5:38 AM, 5 Dec
Thirteen of the disqualified MLAs have been fielded by the BJP after they joined the party last month following the Supreme Court allowing them to contest the bypolls. During the campaign, the BJP sought votes for "stability", while the Congress and JD(S) urged the electorate to defeat the disqualified legislators responsible for the collapse of their coalition government in July.
5:44 AM, 5 Dec
In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.
5:49 AM, 5 Dec
The BJP needs to win at least six of the seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar
5:53 AM, 5 Dec
The byelections are being held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power.
6:04 AM, 5 Dec
Polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday in the 15 constituencies where a total of 37.78 lakh electors are eligible to cast their votes and all arrangements have been made for the exercise, officials said.
6:47 AM, 5 Dec
The counting of the votes will take place on December 9.
6:48 AM, 5 Dec
There is heavy security in place. All police personnel have been told to stay on a state of very high alert. The squads of the Election Commission too are working overtime to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.
7:06 AM, 5 Dec
Polling has begun at the 15 assembly constituencies amidst tight security. Can the BJP bag six seats to retain power. If the party fails to bag a minimum of six seats, then it back to ‘Nataka in Karnataka.’
