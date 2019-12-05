  • search
Trending Bypolls Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka by-election 2019 LIVE: 'BJP forced Cong corporator to party ahead of polls'

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 05: Polling has begun at the 15 assembly segments in Karnataka. The polling for this high-stake battle will go on till 6 pm.

    The by-election is particularly crucial to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the survival of his four months old government. The BJP needs to win 6 seats to retain power.

    Karnataka by-election 2019 LIVE: Crucial polling in 15 assembly seats to begin today

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:42 AM, 5 Dec
    Hunsur Congress candidate HP Manjunath casts his vote.
    10:39 AM, 5 Dec
    Turnout in constituencies going for bypolls till 9:26 am: Athani 8.33 per cent, Kagwad 6.94, Gokak 6.11, Yellapur 7.54, Hirekerue 5.59, Ranebennur 6.22, Vijayanagara 6.5, Chikkaballapur 6.91, K R Puram 4.04, Yeshwanthpura 4.19, Mahalakshi layout 8.21, K R Pete 6.2, and Hunsur 6.18.
    10:37 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidates from K R Byrathi Basavaraj, Gopalaiah of Mahalakshmi Layout, S T Somashekar of Yeshwanthpura were among the early voters in their pooling booths.
    10:36 AM, 5 Dec
    According to voter turnout figures available till 9:26 am, highest turnout of 9.01 per cent was recorded in Hoskote, while the lowest was in Shivajinagar with 3.04 per cent.
    10:36 AM, 5 Dec
    An estimated 6.06 per cent of voting took place during the first two hours since polling began in 15 assembly constituencies going bypolls in Karnataka.
    10:02 AM, 5 Dec
    R Vasanth Kumar, Corporator, who joined BJP from Congress two days ago, rejoins Congress.
    10:01 AM, 5 Dec
    Only about 4 per cent voting has been registered till 9.15 am, according to Election Commission of India Voter Turnout app.
    9:58 AM, 5 Dec
    BC Patil, Hirekerur BJP candidate cast his vote at Hirekerur polling station.
    9:56 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi casts his vote at a polling booth in Gokak.
    9:55 AM, 5 Dec
    Independent candidate Sharath BacheGowda casts his vote at a polling booth in Hoskote.
    9:55 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate Anand Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Vijayanagar.
    9:27 AM, 5 Dec
    At Bandihole polling booth, JD(S) candidate BL Devaraju forced polling officers to turn EVMs towards a particular direction as per 'vastu'.
    9:22 AM, 5 Dec
    EVM malfunctions reported in Bhuvanahalli, Hoskote.
    9:04 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate AH Vishwanath casts vote in Hunsur.
    9:03 AM, 5 Dec
    Yeshwanthpur constituency records 5% voter turnout till 8 am.
    8:58 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate Narayan Gowda casts vote without his slippers at a polling booth in KR Pete.
    8:56 AM, 5 Dec
    2 people stage protest outside a polling booth at KR Puram against the disqualified MLAs.
    8:55 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP MP Bachegowda's grandson Varun arrives from London to cast his vote at Hoskote.
    8:55 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate M Saravana casts his vote at a polling booth in Shivajinagar.
    8:43 AM, 5 Dec
    The state government has declared a holiday to all government offices, schools and colleges on December 5 in view of the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies.
    8:41 AM, 5 Dec
    Visuals from Gokak polling station
    8:38 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate K Gopalaiah casts his vote at a polling booth in Mahalakshmi layout.
    8:37 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj casts his vote at BBMP Health Centre in Madehalli.
    8:30 AM, 5 Dec
    It is Congress VS BJP in most of the constituencies going for the bypolls. JD(S) comes to picture only in southeren parts of the state.
    8:26 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar casts his vote at a polling booth in Chikkaballapur.
    8:20 AM, 5 Dec
    Athani Gajanan, Congress candidate from Mangsuli casts vote in a polling booth at Athani.
    8:18 AM, 5 Dec
    EVM glitches reported from Krishnarajpete
    8:13 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate from Ranebennur Assembly constituency, Arun Kumar Guttur casts his vote at a polling station at Kodiyala Hospet in Ranebennur.
    8:08 AM, 5 Dec
    BJP candidate Vishwanath will visit a few temples before heading to the polling station.
    7:58 AM, 5 Dec
    Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged voters to come out in large numbers.
    READ MORE

    Currently, the BJP enjoys a slim majority in the assembly and has the support of 106 MLAs in the 224 members assembly, while the Congress-JDS Opposition has the support of 101 MLAs.

    The ruling BJP needs to win at least seven seats to reach the majority mark of 111 and to retain power.

    The by-elections were necessitated after 17 MLAs resigned in July leading to the fall of the previous Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.

    With elections yet to be announced in 2 constituencies - Maski and RR Nagar - BJP needs to win six more seats to attain the simple majority of 112. (223 in total with 2 seats vacant).

    More BY POLLS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    by polls 2019 by poll elections karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue