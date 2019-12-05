  • search
    Karnataka by-election 2019: Exit polls predict BJP win in 8 to 12 seats despite tough fights

    Bengaluru, Dec 05: The Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to win at least 8 to 12 of the 15 constituencies that will ensure Yediyurappa's fate as chief minister.

    The elections are important and would decide the fate of the B S Yediyurappa government, which managed to win a trust vote owing to lower numbers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

    The elections became necessary after 14 Congress and 3 JD(S) MLAs resigned and were later disqualified.

    Presently, BJP has 106 MLAs including an independent lawmaker in the 207-members Karnataka Assembly. The total strength is 224 members, but the number dropped down in July when 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs left and joined the saffron brigade.

    As per the post-election survey conducted by C-Voter, the BJP will 8-12 seats, whereas, the Congress could bag 3-6 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular), will have to be satisfied with just 1 constituencies. Others or independents may also bag 1 constituency.

    C-Voter Exit Poll

    BJP- 9 to 12

    Congress- 3 to 6

    JD(S) - 1

    Independents- 0

    BTV Exit Poll

    Regional channel BTV predicts 9 seats for the BJP, 3 for the Congress, 2 for the JD(S) and 1 for other or independent.

    BJP-9

    Congress- 3

    JD(S) - 2

    Independents- 1

    Public TV Exit Poll

    The BJP is predicted to win in 8-10 seats, followed by the Congress in 3-5 and the JD(S) in 1-2 assembly seats as per Public TV exit poll. This survey also expects one independent to register a victory.

    BJP- 8 to 10

    Congress- 3 to 5

    JD(S) - 1 to 2

    Independents- 1

    The exit poll conducted by Digvijaya TV also gives BJP the edge in the bypoll. The saffron party is predicted to win in 9-11 seats, followed by the Congress in 2-4 and the JD(S) in 0-2 assembly segments.

    Digvijaya TV Exit Poll

    BJP- 9 to 11

    Congress- 2 to 4

    JD(S) - 0 to 2

    Independents-0 to 1

    As per exit poll conducted by TV 5, the BJP will 8-11 seats, whereas, the Congress could bag 1-3 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular), will have to be satisfied with just 1 constituencies. Others or independents may also bag 1 constituency.

    TV 5 Exit Poll

    BJP- 9 to 11

    Congress- 1 to 3

    JD(S) - 1 to 2

    Independents-0 to 1

    Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 21:23 [IST]
