Karnataka Budget Session: Governor cuts short his speech amidst protest by BJP MLAs

Bengaluru, Feb 6: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala cut short his address to joint session of the Assembly amidst protest by BJP MLAs in the well of the house on Wednesday. The Governor ended his speech in 10 minutes, reading only two-page instead of 22-page speech prepared by the government.

The BJP members stated that the coalition government has no right to continue as it has lost the majority and raised slogans against the government.

Bengaluru: Protest in Karnataka Assembly by opposition parties during Governor Vajubhai Vala's address. BJP alleged that the present government doesn't have the numbers & is a minority government. pic.twitter.com/lqbxyvsSav — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

As planned a day before, BJP successfully stalled the Governor's speech today. BS Yeddyurappa categorically said his party does not intend to bring a no-confidence motion against the coalition government, it is said the saffron party debated scuttling the session at a legislature party meeting and an earlier meeting on Tuesday of senior party leaders.

Yeddyurappa, after a two-hour legislature party meeting said: "The BJP does not have any intent at the moment to move a no-confidence motion." He, however, kept up party hopes of toppling the government by stating the senior leadership will hold another meeting on Wednesday afternoon after the governor's address.

Former council chairman JDS leader Basavaraj Horatti condemned BJP's protest, saying the incident is a black mark in the history of the state.

Security:

Security has been heightened at Vidhana Soudha ahead of the budget session. One DCP, 4 ACPs, 6 KSRP platoons, 200 police personnel have been deployed.