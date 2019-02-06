  • search
    Karnataka Budget Session: Embarrassment for Congress as Kampli MLA JN Ganesh still absconding?

    Bengaluru, Feb 6: Karnataka Budget Session which is to begin on Wednesday, likely to be embarrsment for the Congress as Special teams have failed to track Congress MLA JN Ganesh absconding in an assault case. Congress MLA JN Ganesh, booked under IPC Section 307, is absconding since January after he assaulted Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh at Eagleton Resort near Bidadi.

    A day before, Ramanagara police has sought permission from Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar to arrest MLA JN Ganesh in case he attends the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet on Wednesday.

    Another notice issued by Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah to the four dissenting party MLAs to give their explanation to him before or after the assembly session. Yesterday Siddaramaiah held meeting over dinner ahead of the Budget Session. Four MLAs have skipped the meeting, but have explained their absence to Siddaramaiah.

    Also Read | Karnataka Congress MLA denies assaulting fellow MLA at resort, says will apologise if hurt

    Also, the Congress party issued a whip to all its MLAs from Karnataka and have asked them to participate in the Legislature Party Meet on February 6 and the assembly session till 15.

    Home Minister M B Patil has assured that MLA J N Ganesh will be arrested soon. Patil told reporters that the police are doing their best to nab Ganesh and added that nobody should doubt the capability of the state police. Since the MLA has been frequently changing locations and is not keeping in has not been in touch with anybody, tracing him has become difficult, he told reporters in Hubballi. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
